Henderson casino-hotel undertaking $200M property-wide renovation

The resort will unveil the newly redesigned, 69,000 square feet of meeting and convention space in January 2026, according to a news release.

A Henderson casino-hotel will unveil new meeting and convention spaces in early 2026 as part of a resort-wide renovation.

Green Valley Ranch will unveil the newly redesigned, 69,000 square feet of meeting and convention space in January 2026, according to a news release. The redesign is part of a phased $200 million, property-wide renovation, with a revamp forthcoming to the property’s 493 guest rooms and suites.

The redesign was led by Station Casinos’ in-house design and construction team in partnership with architecture studio WATG and sister firm Wimberly Interior, according to a news release.

“The transformation of Green Valley Ranch’s convention and meeting space reflects our commitment to timeless design, modern functionality and seamless guest experience.” said Deanna Burgess, corporate vice president of sales at Station Casinos, in a statement. “Our refreshed meetings and event spaces celebrate the property’s timeless Mediterranean heritage while introducing bold, contemporary design touches that elevate meetings and gatherings.”

The redesigned spaces will include new additions such as bespoke carpet designs, furnishing, custom lighting and wall coverings for “elevated backdrop for gatherings of all formats and size,” according to a news release.

Green Valley Ranch’s indoor and outdoor meeting and convention spaces can accommodate gatherings of around 50 guests to up to 5,000 guests for receptions, banquet or theater style event, galas and other celebrations.

At the same time as the Green Valley Ranch renovation, Station Casinos is expanding its newest casino resort. The $116-million-project at Durango hotel-casino, which opened in the Southwest valley in December 2023, includes the construction of a second parking garage and the addition of more than 25,000 square feet of casino space.

The Durango casino expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Station Casinos recently remodeled its other Henderson-area property, Sunset Station. Last year, the property debuted its renovated STN Sportsbook and relocated the high-limit slot room as part of a casino floor refresh.

