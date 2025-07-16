Henderson casino-hotel updating rooms as part of renovation

The first set of completed rooms will be available later this year.

Green Vally Ranch Resort, a Station Casinos property, is renovating all 422 hotel rooms and 71 suites, and the first set of completed rooms in the West Tower will be available later this year, the Las Vegas-based gaming and hospitality company announced Wednesday. (Station Casinos)

A Henderson casino resort has already started work on a multi-phase renovation of its nearly 500 rooms, with expectations of wrapping up the $200 million project in 2026.

Green Valley Ranch Resort, a Station Casinos property, is renovating all 422 hotel rooms and 71 suites, and the first set of completed rooms in the West Tower will be available later this year, the Las Vegas-based gaming and hospitality company announced Wednesday.

“This transformation represents a new era of luxury at Green Valley Ranch. Every room and suite has been completely reimagined with bespoke finishes, refined design and thoughtful touches that cater to the discerning modern traveler”, said Ken Janssen, vice president and general manager of Green Valley Ranch. “Our new accommodations will be some of the most distinctive rooms and suites in the city, and will complement the elevated experiences we offer across the property.”

The property’s 162 deluxe guest rooms will soon feature high-end finishes, contemporary European-inspired design, and upgraded in-room amenities like marble bathrooms, Nespresso machines, and smart TVs. The 37 suites in the West Tower will undergo a “refined makeover,” that will include “sculptural organic furniture, bespoke wood millwork, and designer closets,” along with “spa-like bathrooms” and premium amenities, according to Green Valley Ranch.

Green Valley Ranch’s executive suites, grand suites, luxury patio suites and the 2,790-square-foot penthouse Strip suite will also be part of the property-wide renovation project, according to a news release.

The remodel is led by Station Casinos’ in-house team and Avenue Interior Design.

Renovation of the West Tower began in June and will wrap up this fall. The East Tower and South Lobby will be renovated next, followed by updates to convention spaces. Room rates for the newly renovated Deluxe Rooms start at $264 per night, with stays beginning Oct. 1.

The $200 million renovation is the latest in a series of capital improvements across Station Casinos’ Las Vegas-area properties. The company, which operates multiple locals casinos, has been actively modernizing and expanding its portfolio in recent years to remain competitive in a changing visitor landscape.

Green Valley Ranch recently opened two new high-limit gaming rooms, a new casino bar known as Polaris, and Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill. The property also features a 30,000-square-foot spa, an 8-acre pool area, a Regal movie theater, and several signature restaurants, including Hank’s Fine Steaks & Martinis, Bottiglia, and Borracha.

At the same time as the Green Valley Ranch renovation, Station Casinos is expanding its newest casino resort. The $116-million-project at Durango hotel-casino, which opened in the Southwest valley in December 2023, includes the construction of a second parking garage and the addition of more than 25,000 square feet of casino space.

The Durango casino expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Station Casinos recently remodeled its other Henderson-area property, Sunset Station. Last year, the property debuted its renovated STN Sportsbook and relocated the high-limit slot room as part of a casino floor refresh.

