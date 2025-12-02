Henderson casino says newly renovated hotel rooms are ready

The hotel room upgrades are part of a $200 million property-wide renovation that includes redesigned guest rooms, expanded meeting and convention spaces, and updates to several entertainment and dining venues.

A newly remodeled queen room at Green Valley Ranch, which recently finished renovating 199 rooms and suites in the West Tower. (Station Casinos)

A newly remodeled king room at Green Valley Ranch, which recently finished renovating 199 rooms and suites in the West Tower. (Station Casinos)

A Henderson casino is now accepting reservations for its recently remodeled hotel rooms, according to a news release.

Green Valley Ranch has finished renovating 199 rooms and suites in the West Tower, the property announced Tuesday. The refreshed West Tower rooms, including resort king, resort queen and executive categories, are now open for bookings.

A selection of renovated West Tower suites will be made available in January.

“We’re proud to debut the West Tower’s newly re-imagined luxury rooms which embody an elegant, modern expression of sophisticated luxury,” said Ken Janssen, vice president and general manager of Green Valley Ranch. “As the West Tower opens for reservations, we look forward to welcoming guests to experience the transformed rooms firsthand.”

Remodeled rooms start at $264 per night, while suites start at $389, according to the resort.

The hotel room upgrades are part of a $200 million property-wide renovation that includes redesigned guest rooms, expanded meeting and convention spaces, and updates to several entertainment and dining venues.

Renovations have also begun on the property’s remaining 294 rooms and suites in the East Tower, along with its South Rotunda lobby. Those spaces are expected to debut in 2026, along with upgraded meeting and convention areas slated to accept bookings in the first quarter of the year.

Green Valley Ranch is also refreshing its Regal Theatre, which will reopen in phases through 2026 with upgraded seating, projection systems and a redesigned lobby.

The casino plans to bring back its poker room in late 2025 and will add new food-hall concepts, including Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, in the spring.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.