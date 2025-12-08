Henderson casino sets date for poker room reopening

The upgrade to Green Valley Ranch’s poker room is a part of the resort’s $200 million renovation that includes work on rooms, convention space and the Regal Theaters.

M Resort doubles capacity with opening of new 375-room tower

Green Valley Ranch's new logo will soon appear on the exterior signage and marquees of the resort. (Station Casinos)

Green Valley Ranch’s newly renovated poker room reopens Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, at 11 a.m., with a special two-week high-hand promotion. (Station Casinos)

Green Valley Ranch’s newly renovated poker room reopens Dec. 18 at 11 a.m., with a special two-week high-hand promotion.

The revamped poker room, to open at its original location within the Henderson casino, is part of a propertywide $200 million renovation. The upgraded poker room will be open 24 hours.

The 24/7 Mystery High Hand Promotion will give between $50 and $500 every 30 minutes to the player in the room holding the highest hand between Dec. 18 and Jan. 1. Winners of those prizes also will be entered into a drawing for a $5,000 prize to be awarded at noon on Jan. 1.

The new poker room, which will have 15 tables and upgraded audio-visual elements, will offer 4/8, 8/16 Limit Hold’em; 1/2, 2/3 and 3/5 No Limit Hold’em; Time Rake Hold’em games; Pot Limit Omaha; and 4/8, 6/12 and 8/16 Omaha Hi/Lo, with additional game offerings to follow.

Those numbers refer to the blind level rake. For example, a 1/2 game means a player must pay $1 for the small blind and $2 for the big blind in each game.

Throughout 2025, Green Valley Ranch has enhanced several aspects of the Henderson resort owned by Red Rock Resorts’ Station Casinos.

The poker room’s debut comes as the property continues its multiphase room, suite,and meeting and convention renovation, joining recently completed enhancements including the transformed West Tower rooms, High-Limit Slot and Table Games rooms, Polaris casino bar, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, and Drop Bar.

The company also is renovating its Regal Theaters complex and will open a Nielsen’s Frozen Custard outlet.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.