Henderson finds developer for former Fiesta site’s transformation

The city of Henderson’s plans to redevelop the former Fiesta Henderson casino site may soon move forward after the city announced it has found a developer.

What sports bettors can expect to get out of Bet Bash 4 at Circa

Heavy equipment is seen near the front entrance to Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The old Fiesta Henderson site off of Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway. (City of Henderson photo)

The city of Henderson’s plans to redevelop the former Fiesta Henderson casino site may soon move forward after the city announced it has found a developer.

City staff announced in a news release Tuesday they would present the exclusive negotiating agreement with Woodbury Corp. to Henderson’s Redevelopment Agency during an Aug. 20 meeting.

Officials have sought development partners to build site of the now-demolished Fiesta Henderson after the city purchased the land from Red Rock Resorts, parent company of Station Casinos, in 2022 for $32 million. The property shut down during 2020’s initial COVID-19 lockdowns and never reopened.

Jared Smith, Henderson’s director of economic development and tourism, said Woodbury’s proposal and design aligned with the vision identified by the city and community feedback. In January, the city began seeking partners to develop an indoor recreational facility that can host sporting events and other entertainment options.

“Woodbury Corporation’s proposal and design aligned with the vision the City and our residents have for this property,” Smith said in a statement. “Our residents let us know that they want a family-oriented destination with entertainment and sports offerings, and we look forward to that becoming a reality.”

Henderson residents told officials during community surveys and outreach in 2023 that they wanted a venue that could draw visitors and residents in and make use of its location near Interstate 11 and Lake Mead Parkway.

“We would like to thank the City Staff for their due diligence during the extensive process on this groundbreaking development. The community outreach conducted has provided a clear road map in moving forward into the next stage of this exclusive agreement,” said Josh Woodbury, executive vice president, acquisitions and development for Woodbury. “We look forward to continued collaboration with all stakeholders in this next phase of discussions.”

The real estate development company is headquartered in Salt Lake City, and has operated in the Las Vegas valley for 45 years, according to the Henderson news release.

Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.