Henderson officials approve plan to expand casino-hotel project site

The Henderson Planning Commission approved a series of zoning changes needed for Station Casinos to expand the acreage for the new resort it plans to build in west Henderson.

This undated rendering shows the Inspirada Station hotel-casino that Station Casinos plans to build in the Seven Hills area of Henderson. (City of Henderson, Red Rock Resorts)

The Inspirada Station site in Henderson will grow by 14.1 acres under a plan unanimously approved Thursday by the Henderson Planning Commission.

Representatives of Station Casinos told commissioners the new acreage would be used for surface parking. A series of zoning changes was required to add the acreage to the gaming enterprise district established on the existing 52.6-acre site at Via Inspirada and Bicentennial Parkway in the Seven Hills area of Henderson.

The proposal, approved in a 5-0 vote with two abstentions due to potential conflicts of interest, will be heard by the Henderson City Council March 4.

Station representatives gave no indication when construction on the project would begin.

The Inspirada Station site has been on Henderson’s books since 2006.

City documents say the original approved resort is expected to consist of 58,000 square feet of gaming area, 6,670 square feet of banquet space, an 8,400-square-foot sports book, 201 hotel rooms, three specialty restaurants with outdoor dining, an eight-box food hall, four bars, a 12-lane bowling alley, a six-box movie theater and surface parking lot with 1,708 parking spaces.

No one opposed the rezoning plan during a public hearing within the 15-minute presentation. The additional land falls within distance compliance standards for residences, schools and churches.

Station Casinos, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts, indicated earlier in the week in its fourth-quarter earnings call that the company is focused on an expansion of its year-old Durango property in southwest Las Vegas. That project began last month and is expected to be completed in January 2026.

With a $120 million budget, the expansion will add more than 25,000 square feet of casino space, including a new high-limit slot area and bar. In total, 230 new slot machines will be added, with 120 dedicated to the high-limit room. Additionally, the company is building a covered parking garage with nearly 2,000 spaces to improve customer access and provide flexibility for future expansions.

