Henderson planners approve casino expansion

An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderso ...
An exterior view of the Emerald Island Casino in the Water Street District of downtown Henderson on Monday, April 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2025 - 7:30 am
 

The Henderson Planning Commission on Thursday approved a conditional use permit and design review to expand the Emerald Island Casino in downtown Henderson’s Water District.

Final approval will be considered by the Henderson City Council on Nov. 4.

It took four minutes for commissioners to approve the request outlined by land use consultant Michael Tassi to add 14,500 square feet to the property and modify the exterior look of the building.

“It’s gorgeous,” commissioners said prior to the vote in which Commissioner Michael Brunson abstained.

No one spoke for or against the proposal in a public hearing.

Under a proposal submitted by owner Ronald Winchell, the casino would add covered outdoor patios, integrated planters for landscaping and sitting areas, canopies and awnings at entries and a brick veneer façade. The city has been asked to vacate a small portion of Navy Street to accommodate the expansion and commissioners approved that in a separate vote.

A redesigned parking area will include 133 spaces. City codes require 125 parking spaces.

According to documents submitted to the city, the casino would grow to 37,340 square feet on less than an acre.

Documents don’t show how much is being invested in the expansion and renovation. There’s also no indication if there would be any changes made inside the casino.

Emerald Island’s justification letter for the project says exterior lighting and the streetscape would be consistent with Henderson’s Water Street District.

Emerald Island and sister property Rainbow Club on Water Street were sold to ECL Water Street LLC, a company owned by Winchell and business partner Marc Falcone, by Tim and Mike Brooks in January 2024.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

