91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Here’s how shareholders voted on one smoke-free casino proposal

This June 4, 2020, file photo shows Boyd Gaming Corp.'s Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Ve ...
This June 4, 2020, file photo shows Boyd Gaming Corp.'s Fremont hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
Hospitality workers demonstrate on the second day of a strike outside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas o ...
Second day of Culinary strike at off-Strip casino winds down
A team of Las Vegas real estate developers is planning to build what could be the city’s tall ...
Vegas has no NBA team (yet) but can it support 2 arena projects?
No disruptions reported after 700 walk off job. What’s next?
Downtown hotel-casino plans $20M renovation
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 13, 2024 - 12:16 pm
 

Boyd Gaming shareholders resoundingly rejected a proposal to study the economic effects of smoke-free casinos in the first of three similar efforts across the gaming industry.

Clean-air and public health advocates suggested the Las Vegas-based gaming company commission and disclose a report on potential cost savings from implementing a smoke-free policy at its 28 U.S. properties. The Americans Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation and health care provider Trinity Health put forward the proposal during the company’s annual shareholders meeting Thursday.

Seventy-six percent of shareholders rejected the proposal, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday.

The company suggested its shareholders vote against the proposal in proxy statements released in March. It suggested that smoking bans in the midwest and southern markets resulted in “negative customer churn.”

A Boyd representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other proposals in front of shareholders will be voted on in the coming weeks. Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp., which operated the Tropicana, will hold a vote on May 16. Caesars Entertainment, which operates eight Strip properties and about 40 others across the country, will hold its vote on June 11. Both companies recommended shareholders vote against the proposals.

Non-smoking policy advocates said they intend to bring the proposal back next year.

“We’ve established an incredibly strong foundation from which to build — most proposals don’t even make it to a vote, let alone reach double digit-level support,” president and CEO Cynthia Hallett said in a Monday news release. “With this issue now reaching the boardroom, companies cannot hide from this important matter that affects the health and well-being of their employees and guests. We are confident that we now have the attention of the highest level executives at not just Boyd Gaming but across the entire gaming industry.”

Smoke-free casino advocates are pushing in multiple areas to close Clean Indoor Air Act loopholes that exempt casinos and bars in Nevada and other states. Corporate proposals like these come around the same time as a court challenge with similar goals was filed in New Jersey. And a poll of Nevada voters found 58 percent said they would support banning smoking in casinos.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

MOST READ
1
Mick Jagger sweeps into famous Las Vegas restaurant
Mick Jagger sweeps into famous Las Vegas restaurant
2
At 80, Mick Jagger sprints through Rolling Stones’ return to Las Vegas
At 80, Mick Jagger sprints through Rolling Stones’ return to Las Vegas
3
Nevada may expand cash-for-water rights programs for imperiled regions
Nevada may expand cash-for-water rights programs for imperiled regions
4
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
5
LETTER: Here’s something to consider when you vote for president this year
LETTER: Here’s something to consider when you vote for president this year
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
48-hour strike planned at off-Strip resort
By / RJ

Roughly 700 hospitality workers at an off-Strip casino plan to walk off the job for two days after lengthy contract negotiations continue, union officials said Wednesday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Smoke-free casino advocates take fight to shareholders
recommend 2
Do Nevadans support smoke-free casinos? New poll gives insight
recommend 3
How are locals casinos doing? Analysts watch Station, Boyd for signs
recommend 4
These Vegas-area casinos still have coin-operated slots
recommend 5
‘Repeated butt-kicking’: Caesars reports first-quarter financial decline
recommend 6
Months after a strike deadline was set, why aren’t Virgin Hotels workers walking off the job?