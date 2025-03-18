Here’s how to claim up to $75 in the MGM data breach settlement

MGM customers who believe their personal information was exposed in data breaches in July 2019 and September 2023 should fill out an online form by June 3.

A sign for the MGM Grand is seen on the Strip on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

MGM Resorts International customers who believe their personal information was exposed in two data breaches that occurred in July 2019 and September 2023 have until June 3 to submit a claim form through a class-action lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro, in January, preliminarily approved a $45 million settlement in a lawsuit brought against MGM by guest Tonya Owens.

Most victims can receive compensation through a three-tiered system based on the amount of personal data that was exposed.

Persons seeking payments of $75, $50 and $20 can submit a claim through the company’s settlement website, mgmdatasettlement.com.

Court documents say MGM has a database of around 37 million customers.

According to the settlement, under terms of what is called a global settlement, class members whose Social Security numbers or military identification numbers were exposed are eligible for a $75 cash payment while those whose passport number or driver’s license was exposed are eligible for $50. The lowest tier, $20, would be paid to class members whose name, address and date of birth was exposed.

In addition, all settlement class members may get identity theft protection and credit monitoring.

Class members who believe they had greater losses can submit a claim if they have documentation supporting financial losses of up to $15,000.

Persons whose data was exposed can also file to opt out or object to the settlement. A May 19 deadline has been set for those options.

Once all claims have been submitted, the court will move toward a final settlement with a hearing scheduled June 18 at 9 a.m., in Las Vegas.

Douglas McNamara, co-lead interim class counsel and a partner at Cohen Milstein, is interim co-lead class counsel in a similar class action against Caesars Entertainment Inc. as well

“The hotel and entertainment industries are particularly desirable targets for hackers,” McNamara said when the preliminary settlement was announced. “The same hackers also attacked Caesars Entertainment Inc. in 2023.”

MGM representatives have not commented on the settlement.

