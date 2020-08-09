79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Casinos & Gaming

Here’s why you can’t bet on the outcome of the November election in Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 9, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Shark migration patterns. The winner of the 2020 presidential election. The color of Gatorade dumped on the winning coach at the Super Bowl.

All are fun, unique betting opportunities — none of which is legal in Nevada.

As legal sports betting expands across the country, many bettors have turned their back on illegal bookies. But offshore online sportsbooks — which aren’t hampered by the U.S. legal market’s restrictions — continue to grow.

“I think (bettors are) partially attracted to unique bets,” said Casey Clark, senior vice president of strategic communications for the American Gaming Association, which represents the $261 billion U.S. casino industry. “(But) there’s no way to regulate (the illegal, offshore) marketplace.”

‘It’s all about patron safety’

Illegal offshore books can offer compelling wagers, but Clark said there is no guarantee that bettors will get paid out if they win.

“There’s no structure in place to hold anyone accountable,” Clark said.

According to a July 21 statement from AGA, these operators continue to draw business from American consumers.

“This only worsened during the sports shutdown, with unregulated bookmakers offering odds on everything from the weather … to whether your friends’ marriage will survive the pandemic,” said AGA President and CEO Bill Miller in the statement.

While the spread of legalized gambling across the U.S. seems to have drawn some money away from the illegal market, offshore sportsbooks are still growing. Spend from bettors in legal states on illegal bookies dropped 25 percent last year but grew 3 percent for illegal, offshore online sportsbooks, according to a July AGA report.

In Nevada, the state’s Gaming Control Board has laid out sports betting rules meant to protect bettors.

“These regulating bodies help give safety and confidence that no one has an unfair advantage or any insider information,” said Tony Alamo, former chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission. “It’s all about patron safety.”

The statutes allow wagers on events sanctioned by a governing body, such as a sports league or the International Olympic Committee. They also prohibit certain bets, like the outcome of public office elections.

Sportsbook operators can get permission to offer wagers not laid out in the statutes, but they must be approved by the Nevada Control Board.

Alamo said the restrictions are meant to hold legal licensees to a high standard.

“(With legal sportsbooks,) the patron is protected, that’s the key to what Nevada does,” he said. “Every person who participates in some type of gaming must feel the confidence that there’s nothing rigged or inappropriate.”

He added that the legal market helps pay for problem gambling initiatives, and taxes go toward programs on everything from infrastructure to education.

‘A cautious approach’

Local sportsbook operators say they understand the appeal of some of the bets found offshore.

“As far as some of the offshore markets, they do a tremendous job out there,” said Jay Kornegay, the director of Westgate’s sportsbook.

He pointed to wagers such as how many times Jerry Jones, billionaire owner of the Dallas Cowboys, is shown on screen during a game. Kornegay said the bet wouldn’t be allowed in Nevada because there is no regulatory body that could provide an official count.

“There’s no official results on how many times they show Jerry Jones on screen. We know he’s in his suite, so if they show a panoramic view of the stadium, does that count? If it’s in the background, does that count?” Kornegay said.

He added that wagers such as which team LeBron James will play for remain illegal in Nevada.

“We shouldn’t accept wages on anything a few people … know the answer to,” Kornegay said.

Kornegay has seen Nevada sports betting regulations ease in recent years — allowing bets on MVP picks, for example — but believes certain rules can be further relaxed.

“(Nevada regulators) have always taken a cautious approach, which is understandable,” he said. “(But other markets) have now allowed … wagers we’d like to accept wagers on.”

The Academy Awards is one example: Bets can be placed on winners in New Jersey and Indiana, but not Nevada. The country’s presidential election — which is legal in the U.K. but not the U.S. — is another.

Those bets could be lucrative for sportsbooks, which run on thin margins.

Kornegay said offshore operators have said the U.S. presidential election is “by far” their most popular bet, handling 10 times the amount of wagers as the Super Bowl, which earned Nevada’s 190 books $18.8 million in February.

But there are hurdles. Kornegay said the academy’s reluctance to share their process for counting votes has made Nevada hesitate to allow wagers: “We can’t figure out when they start accepting (votes), when they start counting them,” he said. And there are concerns that releasing odds on presidential candidates could influence election results.

Kornegay expects to see restrictions loosen up down the road, but Alamo said some of the bets found offshore probably will never make it to legal sportsbooks in Nevada.

“The last thing a sportsbook operator wants to do is mimic an illegal bookmaking operation,” he said. “Operators … must ask themselves, is it worth them taking a chance on a special event that would have a very small handle — thus small profit — that could put them in harm’s way with gaming regulators?”

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
New data shows jump in COVID cases for visitors to Nevada
2
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
3
Wynn Resorts disclosed positive worker numbers. Will others do same?
Wynn Resorts disclosed positive worker numbers. Will others do same?
4
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
Raiders rookie WR Bryan Edwards drawing lofty comparisons
5
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
Virgin out as partner in Las Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail project
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Business Videos
Sahara Las Vegas sues blogger over closure rumor - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas has filed a defamation lawsuit against Scott Roeben, the man behind vitalvegas.com, for reporting a rumor that the Las Vegas Strip property would close in September.
MGM Resorts announces “Viva Las Office” program - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International announced its new “Viva Las Office” program that encourages business travelers to work remotely from the Bellagio or Aria.
Las Vegas housing market sees record prices despite pandemic
Las Vegas’ housing market is “on fire” despite the coronavirus pandemic’s devastating effect on the economy, as sales totals surged and prices hit another all-time high last month. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sahara Las Vegas gets COVID-19 regulatory complaint - VIDEO
Sahara Las Vegas is the first property on the Las Vegas Strip — and the first in Southern Nevada — to receive a regulatory complaint related to coronavirus safety protocols. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CEO unsure if Palms will reopen - VIDEO
Frank Fertitta III, chairman and CEO of Red Rock Resorts, said the company doesn't know if or when the Palms or three other Station Casinos properties will reopen. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two Las Vegas visitors win mega progressive jackpots - VIDEO
Two visitors to the Las Vegas Strip won mega progressive jackpots on table games Friday - one at Caesars Palace and another at the Flamingo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
D Las Vegas pulls back on dress code policy - Video
The policy barred people with face and neck tattoos from entering the downtown Las Vegas hotel-casino. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amazon warehouse safety measures
Safety measures have been set up at the Amazon warehouse in North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium hits substantial completion milestone
Nine-hundred-and-ninety-three days after the groundbreaking ceremony on Nov. 13 2017 on what was then a 62-acre lot of dirt, the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders, now holds its own in the Las Vegas skyline.
Tropicana hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip up for sale - VIDEO
Gaming and Leisure Properties, landlord of the 35-acre Tropicana, is looking to sell the Las Vegas property and rent it back or sell it outright.
Circa Sports bets big on NFL handicapping contests - Video
A little more than six weeks before the NFL’s scheduled season opener, the Circa sportsbook is staring at a potential multimillion-dollar loss. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak: Bars in four counties to stay closed - VIDEO
Gov. Steve Sisolak said bars in four counties, including Clark County, will remain closed to help fight COVID-19. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Circa CEO comments on minor construction flaw
Circa CEO Derek Stevens, who also owns D Las Vegas and Golden Gate, said he had originally planned to fix a misplaced glass panel, but it may be here to stay.
Circa Las Vegas casino gets 1st six-ton exterior sign - Video
The under-construction Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas gets its first exterior sign bearing its name Thursday morning. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wynn Resorts Ltd. to place workers on furlough - VIDEO
Wynn Resorts Ltd. will put workers at Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on furlough, effective this week. This comes after paying its Las Vegas employees throughout the 78-day Nevada casino shutdown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Switch, Capital Dynamics break ground on developments - Video
The project, Gigawatt 1®, includes the largest behind-the-meter solar plus battery project in the world. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small crew removes scaffolding, shoring from MSG Sphere project - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian has a skeleton crew on the job site to keep watch on the project, but workers recently removed scaffolding and shoring from the site. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amid the pandemic, Southern Nevadans are falling behind on mortgages - Video
As Nevada’s foreclosure moratorium ends, homeowners must figure out how to pay off any missed mortgage payments. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Casino foot traffic slows as COVID-19 cases rise - VIDEO
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Las Vegas casino foot traffic is starting to slow, according to a J.P. Morgan analyst.
Las Vegas entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies at 68 - VIDEO
Andrew Fonfa, a developer of the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino just off the Las Vegas Strip, died at age 68.
Las Vegas casinos modify smoking policies - VIDEO
On June 18, Las Vegas Sands Corp. updated its health and safety plan to ask table game players and spectators to refrain from smoking or vaping.
Tourists compare pre-pandemic Vegas to today's restrictions - VIDEO
We spoke with tourists walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard about their experience so far amid pandemic restrictions, and how it compares to their last time in pre-pandemic Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Boyd Gaming Corp. has laid off at least 2,500 Nevada employees - Video
On May 22, the casino operator issued letters warning of possible impending layoffs . affecting anywhere between 25 and 60 percent of employees. The company had approximately 10,000 employees in Nevada.
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gives notice of potential layoffs - VIDEO
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas sent the state notice of potential layoffs at the 3,000-room property on the Las Vegas Strip.
Is Nevada the ‘gold standard’ for casino coronavirus response? - Video
Whenever experts begin comparing gaming jurisdictions, you’re bound to hear the phrase “gold standard” dropped in the conversation. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas activates 100,000-square-foot LED screen - VIDEO
Resorts World Las Vegas activated its 100,000-square-foot LED screen on its west tower on Independence Day, showing a digital fireworks display. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos president dies in watercraft accident - VIDEO
Richard Haskins, president of Red Rock Resorts Inc. and Station Casinos, died Saturday in a watercraft accident in Michigan, according to a statement released by the company. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hockey arena opponents erred in ballot initiative - Video
Opponents of a minor league hockey arena in Henderson collected enough verified signatures to put the disputed project on the November ballot, but then a problem emerged: A procedural error on the petition.
Layoffs at 'The Drew' force staff to sue owner
Rj Business reporter Eli Segall talks about the lawsuit and the future of the unfinished hotel and casino.
Vegas tourists react to mask mandate - VIDEO
Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday a mandate to wear face masks starting Friday. Down on the Las Vegas Strip tourists reacted on camera to the news. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Guests walk to Caesars Palace hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, ...
Caesars CEO reports ‘strong’ group business bookings
By Richard N. Velotta and Bailey Schulz / RJ

“Now that the merger has closed, our operating teams are fully engaged with integrating the two companies and executing on the synergy plans,” CEO Tom Reeg said.