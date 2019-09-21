84°F
Hilton Hotels leader Barron Hilton dead at age 91

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2019 - 12:08 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2019 - 12:57 pm

Hilton Hotels leader and philanthropist Barron Hilton — who was influential in the Las Vegas gaming industry — died Thursday at age 91.

Hilton died of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation announced Friday.

He followed in the footsteps of his father, Conrad Hilton, as chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hilton Hotels Corp., in 1966. He was also a founder of the American Football League.

“He was a great and very generous man,” said David Siegel, owner of the Westgate, formerly known as Las Vegas Hilton. “I am proud to own his famous hotel.”

In 1970, Hilton was the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange to enter the gaming industry in the United States, with the purchase of the Flamingo Hotel and Las Vegas International, which was later renamed Las Vegas Hilton, according to Hilton Hotels’ website.

Hilton Hotels Corp. and Harrah’s Entertainment were purchased by two private equity firms in 2006 and 2007, according to a statement from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation.

In the statement, Barron’s son and Hilton Foundation board chairman Steven Hilton said: “The Hilton family mourns the loss of a remarkable man. My father was a loving husband to our mother, Marilyn, a wonderful role model to his eight children, a loyal and generous friend, visionary businessman, respected leader and a passionate sportsman. He lived a life of great adventure and exceptional accomplishment.”

Barron Hilton announced he would leave 97 percent of his wealth to Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, according to the statement. That will lead to an increase in foundation’s endowment from $2.9 billion to $6.3 billion.

He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 60 years, Marilyn Hawley Hilton. He is survived by his eight children, 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter. Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes contributed to this report.

