88°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Casinos & Gaming

Historic April gaming win passes $1B threshold again

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2022 - 10:11 am
 
NFL football draft coverage plays in the sportsbook at Circa, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Ve ...
NFL football draft coverage plays in the sportsbook at Circa, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Colorfully dressed guests play the slots during the reopening party at the Palms on Wednesday, ...
Colorfully dressed guests play the slots during the reopening party at the Palms on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Casinos on the Strip, in Clark County and statewide had their highest April gaming win totals in history, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

It was the 14th straight month of winning more than $1 billion for the state.

The city’s robust special events calendar for the month boosted casino numbers, but Control Board Research Analyst Michael Lawton said the comparisons to previous years are only going to get tougher in the next several months. This year’s April calendar had one more weekend day than in April 2021.

The $1.128 billion won by the state’s 447 nonrestricted licensees was 8.6 percent more than the amount collected in April 2021 and 20.5 percent more than in pre-pandemic April 2019. For the first four months of 2022, gaming win is up 28.4 percent from last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems
Newly exposed shorelines at Lake Mead causing problems
2
I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border one step closer to relief
I-15 traffic at Nevada-California border one step closer to relief
3
Shaq’s luxury Las Vegas house up for sale
Shaq’s luxury Las Vegas house up for sale
4
Aerosmith cancels Vegas dates as Tyler heads to treatment
Aerosmith cancels Vegas dates as Tyler heads to treatment
5
Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL allowed to proceed
Gruden’s lawsuit against NFL allowed to proceed
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A customer watches a Washington Nationals batter hitting a home run on a giant video screen in ...
Americans bet $125B on sports since 2018 legalization
By Wayne Parry The Associated Press

Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it.