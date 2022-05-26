Historic April gaming win passes $1B threshold again

For the Strip, Clark County and the state, April gaming win was the highest ever for that month, thanks to a robust calendar of special events in the city.

NFL football draft coverage plays in the sportsbook at Circa, Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Colorfully dressed guests play the slots during the reopening party at the Palms on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Casinos on the Strip, in Clark County and statewide had their highest April gaming win totals in history, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

It was the 14th straight month of winning more than $1 billion for the state.

The city’s robust special events calendar for the month boosted casino numbers, but Control Board Research Analyst Michael Lawton said the comparisons to previous years are only going to get tougher in the next several months. This year’s April calendar had one more weekend day than in April 2021.

The $1.128 billion won by the state’s 447 nonrestricted licensees was 8.6 percent more than the amount collected in April 2021 and 20.5 percent more than in pre-pandemic April 2019. For the first four months of 2022, gaming win is up 28.4 percent from last year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

