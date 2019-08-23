Hooters sold, will become OYO hotel by 2020

Hooters Hotel and Casino Las Vegas will become OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas with a transformation expected by the end of the year. Investor George Ruff is selling the hotel.

Hooters hotel-casino, located one block from the Las Vegas Strip, is seen in Las Vegas. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., at the renovated pool area at Hooters Hotel, Thursday, April 5, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., in one of the refurbished rooms at Hooters Hotel Thursday, April 5, 2018. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Steak 'n Shake inside Hooters Hotel on opening day Thursday, April 5, 2018. The restaurant, just inside the main entrance, is touted as the largest Steak 'n Shake in the world. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto)

Hooters Hotel has been sold to an India-based hotel company.

The property will become OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, with a transformation expected by the end of the year, according to a Friday news release. Work will begin the middle of September.

The hotel, located on East Tropicana Avenue about 1,000 feet from Las Vegas Boulevard, was purchased from Junius Real Estate Partners and Trinity Hotel Investors LLC by OYO and Highgate in partnership. Terms were not announced.

Private equity investor George Ruff bought Hooters for $70 million in 2015.

Highgate will assume overall management of the property while Las Vegas-based Paragon Gaming will continue to manage the casino.

OYO, which began operations in 2013, claims to be the fastest-growing hotel chain in the world.

It will partner with Highgate to “create its first key flagship property in Las Vegas,” the release states.

The 19-story property has 657 rooms and a 30,000-square-foot casino. It is located on East Tropicana Road opposite the MGM Grand, about 1,000 feet from Las Vegas Boulevard.

“I am really excited to announce the commencement of the OYO’s operations in our newest city — Las Vegas,” Chief Operating Officer and Partner Abhinav Sinha said in the release. “We are excited to be here as we believe Las Vegas is an exciting city in which to invest as the market continues to evolve with projects such as the new Las Vegas Raiders NFL stadium and the $1 billion expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center.”

He said the renovation will “come up with some of the most loved amenities and experiences that are sure to please Las Vegas visitors from around the world.”

OYO has more than 112 hotels in more than 21 states, and has properties that homes, managed living and work spaces.

Ruff hired Paragon Gaming to manage the casino floor, which features 370 slots, 22 table games and a William Hill sports book.

According to a Review-Journal story in April 2018, private equity investors such as Ruff have been selling off their Las Vegas properties to larger players over the last few years as valuations have climbed. The STRAT, SLS Las Vegas, The Drew Las Vegas (formerly the Fountainebleau) and Hard Rock Hotel have all been scooped up over the past few years.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.