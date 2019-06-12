Horse racing slated during White Pine and Elko county fairs

The state Gaming Control Board has recommended approval of horse racing dates for the White Pine and Elko county fairs in August.

Down the stretch they come at the White Pine Races on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Ely. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans handicap the next race at the White Pine Races on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Ely. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans place their bets at the White Pine Races in Ely. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Handicappers study the body language of entrants at the paddock at the White Pine Races on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Ely. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Winning connections bask in the joy of victory at the White Pine Races on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Ely. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Trainer Mark Hanson readies a horse at the White Pine Races on Sunday, August 19, 2018 in Ely. (Mike Brunker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It must be close to summer if Nevada gaming regulators are talking about horse racing in the state.

The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended approval of horse racing in Ely and Elko as part of the White Pine and Elko county fairs.

Ely’s White Pine County Fair race dates are Aug. 16-18 while the Elko County Fair dates are Aug. 24 through Sept. 2.

Regulators rarely hear horse racing requests, but the Control Board has a 62-page regulation overseeing rules and procedures for races. Parimutuel wagering is allowed and monitored by regulators in the county races.

Thoroughbred and quarter horse races are run at events that normally have 1 p.m. post times.

In other business Wednesday, the Control Board recommended approval of licensing for Nevada Restaurant Services Inc. to open a Bourbon Street Sports Bar in Elko.

A representative of the company said it would be the first Bourbon Street franchise opened in Northern Nevada. The chain has several outlets in Southern Nevada.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.