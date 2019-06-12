Horse racing slated during White Pine and Elko county fairs
The state Gaming Control Board has recommended approval of horse racing dates for the White Pine and Elko county fairs in August.
It must be close to summer if Nevada gaming regulators are talking about horse racing in the state.
The state Gaming Control Board on Wednesday recommended approval of horse racing in Ely and Elko as part of the White Pine and Elko county fairs.
Ely’s White Pine County Fair race dates are Aug. 16-18 while the Elko County Fair dates are Aug. 24 through Sept. 2.
Regulators rarely hear horse racing requests, but the Control Board has a 62-page regulation overseeing rules and procedures for races. Parimutuel wagering is allowed and monitored by regulators in the county races.
Thoroughbred and quarter horse races are run at events that normally have 1 p.m. post times.
In other business Wednesday, the Control Board recommended approval of licensing for Nevada Restaurant Services Inc. to open a Bourbon Street Sports Bar in Elko.
A representative of the company said it would be the first Bourbon Street franchise opened in Northern Nevada. The chain has several outlets in Southern Nevada.
