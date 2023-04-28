Horseshoe hotel tower getting a Parisian remodel

A hotel tower will be remodeled to look like neighboring Paris Las Vegas, and an enclosed pedestrian bridge is planned between the two properties, records show.

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas, left, and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Caesars Entertainment Inc. appears to be planning a change at two of its neighboring properties on the Strip.

The company filed plans with Clark County to update the exterior of a Horseshoe Las Vegas tower, transforming its facade to match the neighboring Paris Las Vegas and connect the two properties via an enclosed pedestrian bridge.

Caesars was approved to make the Jubilee Tower about 17 feet taller to accommodate a new Parisian-style roof, add balconies to existing guestrooms on the west facade and construct a skybridge to the adjacent Paris hotel tower, during a Clark County Board of Commissioners meeting on April 5.

Though the plans don’t officially mention the hotel tower’s incorporation into Paris, several documents allude to the tower being called “the Versailles tower.”

Caesars Entertainment declined to comment Friday.

Horseshoe rebranded from Bally’s in December, making it the 10th Horseshoe-branded property in the Caesars’ portfolio. The company’s leadership said the change was partly done to connect existing Horseshoe customers to the reimagined Vegas spot.

Construction crews have been updating the exterior of the hotel towers, but the Jubilee Tower lacks any of the new Horseshoe branding — only the faded name “BALLY’S” remains.

Caesars completed a $125 million renovation of the main section of the property, the 2,052-room resort tower, in 2018. The Jubilee Tower, with 756 rooms, was renovated in 2013 and 2014.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.