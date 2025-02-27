How long can the average slot machine function?

The lifespan of a typical slot machine depends on a game’s popularity but other factors are considered as well.

Slot machines at Circa on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

Antique slot machines are seen on a tour of the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino to mark its 119th birthday Thursday, January 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

People play on a rotating floor of slot machines at Circus Circus on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal File) @csstevensphoto

What’s the lifespan of the average slot machine?

The best answer probably is “it depends.”

Most modern slot machines are computer driven and like all computers, they eventually can become obsolete. Digital slot machines have overtaken the mechanical machines that have spinning reels.

Digital machines generally don’t stop functioning. They can operate for a long time with proper maintenance and upkeep.

In general, slot machines will last three to four years and have around 1 million plays.

Among the largest producers of slot machines worldwide is London-based IGT, which has a massive presence in Nevada.

“Player preference drives the lifecycle of a slot game,” said Ken Bossingham, IGT’s senior vice president of sales.

“Some cabinets will stay on gaming floors for a couple of years, while others sustain strong player demand for a couple of decades. IGT’s S2000 is the perfect example of a slot machine that has remained relevant among players for many years. If you walk around nearly any gaming floor, you’re likely to find an IGT S2000 cabinet, a gaming machine that was introduced in the early 2000s.”

The popularity of a particular type of game often drives how long it remains in play. Eventually, a popular, trending machine can be replaced, either with an updated version with better features or removed entirely.

Gaming equipment manufacturers monitor their games and take feedback from their customers that help them make decisions on replacement cycles.

Some slot machines games, like IGT’s Wheel of Fortune, keep their themes but upgrade features when machines are replaced.

“When an IGT-owned gaming machine is removed from a gaming floor, it typically takes one of two paths,” Bossingham said. “Most often, the cabinet will be redistributed. In the global marketplace, games and hardware peak at varied times which gives us flexibility when managing inventory. Another option is to kit the machine for parts and leverage the reusable components.”

Some withdrawn machines find their way to collectors. In some states, they’re deemed illegal. In others, like Nevada, they can be owned privately, but can’t be used commercially without a license.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.