How much does it cost to park at downtown Las Vegas casinos?

Finding a parking spot in downtown Las Vegas isn’t just about availability — it’s about cost. As parking fees continue to rise, visitors to downtown Las Vegas casinos may find themselves paying more than expected.

Unlike many resorts on the Strip that offer free-for-a-few hours or discounted parking to Nevada residents, most casino garages and lots in the Fremont Street area generally charge the same rate for everyone.

Some of the parking areas for the downtown casinos use a time-based pricing model, where parking for just a few hours (or less than 30 minutes in some cases) is one rate while staying longer triggers a higher fee.

The parking prices for downtown Las Vegas casinos listed do not account for special event pricing, which is subject to change without notice. As always, casinos reserve the right to change prices at any time.

Many of the properties listed below offer parking validation with a minimum spend, either on the casino floor or at a non-gaming establishment on the premises, such as a restaurant or lounge.

Binion’s Gambling Hall and Hotel

There are actually two parking garages for guests, both of which are located at Ogden Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard on opposite corners. Hotel guests pay $5 per day.

Non-hotel guests can expect to pay $4 for the first hour, $8 for up to two hours, $12 for up to four hours, $16 up to six hours and $20 for a 24-hour period.

California Hotel Casino

The first 30 minutes are free. A monthly parking pass is $60.

Monday through Thursday, the parking rate is $10 per 24 hours, while on the weekends the rate jumps to $25 for 24 hours.

Lost tickets will be charged $25, per the Cal’s website.

Valet parking is $15 during the week and $30 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Circa Resort & Casino

The largest casino in downtown Las Vegas is home to the Garage Mahal, an eight-story structure with just under 1,000 parking spaces.

The rate for the first three hours is $15. Parking between three and five hours will cost $20. Anything over five hours up to 24 hours is $25.

Valet parking is $15.

The D Casino Hotel

Self-parking is complimentary for hotel guests. All others can expect to pay $5 per hour, up to $20 maximum, for a 24-hour period.

The D Las Vegas does not charge for valet parking, although tipping is customary.

Downtown Grand

Monday through Thursday, self-parking rates at the Downtown Grand Hotel start at $10 for the first two hours. Rates increase to $13 for two to four hours, $15 for four to eight hours, and anything over eight up to 24 hours is $18.

On the weekends, the flat rate for parking is $20.

Valet parking for non-hotel guests is $25.

Self-parking is free for guests of the hotel, while valet is $20.

El Cortez Hotel & Casino

Hotel guests park for free in the garage attached to the property.

Non-hotel guests may use the garage on the other side of Ogden Avenue. Monday through Thursday, the first four hours are $5 and $10 up to 24 hours after that. On the weekends, the rate is $10.

El Cortez does not charge for valet parking, although gratuities are customary.

Fremont Hotel & Casino

No self-parking is available for Fremont. There is no charge for valet parking, but it is customary to tip the attendants.

Four Queens Hotel Casino

The first hour is $4 for self-parking, $8 for up to two hours, $12 for up to four hours, $16 up to six hours and $20 for a 24-hour period.

Hotel guests pay a flat daily rate of $5.

There is no charge for valet once a ticket has been validated. Gratuity is customary.

Golden Gate Hotel & Casino

Self-parking and valet is complimentary for hotel guests. The parking lot adjacent to the property charges $4 per hour.

Golden Nugget

The first two hours in the Golden Nugget’s self-park garage will cost $10. The price goes up to $25 after that up to 24 hours.

Self-parking is free for hotel guests.

The daily rate for valet parking at Golden Nugget is $20.

Main Street Station

The first 30 minutes are free. Monday through Thursday, the daily rate is $10 while on the weekends the price is $20.

No valet is available.

Plaza Hotel & Casino

Sunday through Thursday, the flat rate to self-park is $10. On Fridays and Saturdays, the rate goes up to $25.

No valet is available.

