How Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ could impact gamblers

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Derek Stevens, co-owner of Circa, The D and Golden Gate hotel-casinos, apparently share similar concerns about an amendment in the Senate-passed version of what President Donald Trump has dubbed the “big, beautiful bill,” that would essentially hamper high-limit and professional gamblers from realizing any federal tax benefits as a result of declared losses.

“Buried within the BS Republican Budget bill is a provision that harms poker players and those who gamble by limiting loss deductions,” Titus posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning. “I’m working on a legislative fix that fairly treats gaming losses in the tax code.”

Stevens, who hosted Trump at Circa in January when the president was politicking to eliminate federal taxes for tipped employees such as table games dealers and cocktail servers, re-posted Titus’ sentiment within minutes.

The Senate version of the budget bill seeks to limit the amount gamblers are able to deduct from their winnings to 90 percent of losses. So, if, for example, someone won $100,000 during a trip to a Las Vegas casino but lost $100,000 for the year, they would have to pay $10,000 in taxes rather than zero under the current tax code.

Gambling and casino industry experts agree that the proposed tax code changes would make it more difficult for professional gamblers, such as poker players and sports bettors, to turn a profit. The concern among many in the gaming industry is that those players would turn to unregulated or offshore online casinos, which would negatively impact domestic markets such as Las Vegas and Reno.

As of Wednesday morning, the House version of the bill did not contain language that would change the current tax code for gamblers.

“The Congresswoman is aware of the provision that was slipped into the Senate amendment to the reconciliation bill,” a spokesperson for Titus’ office said Wednesday morning. “It’s another example of gaming being treated unfairly, which impacts jobs and the economy in Las Vegas. It is another reason why Rep. Titus will be voting against the bill when it is considered on the House floor.”

Stevens did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

The House must pass the bill, and any revisions, before Trump can sign it into law. Should the bill pass as currently proposed, the gambling tax code changes would go into effect next year.

The president has repeatedly said he wants Congress to pass the bill before July 4.

