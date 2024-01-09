I-15 landmark south of Vegas being demolished

Demolition of the shuttered Terrible’s Hotel and in Jean has started. Here’s what’s replacing it.

Demolition of the old Terrible's Hotel and Casino in Jean, Nevada started in December, 2023 to make way for an industrial park. (Clauss Construction)

The shuttered Terrible's hotel-casino on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The shuttered Terrible's hotel-casino shown on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Jean. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

It’s the beginning of the end for the old Terrible’s Hotel and Casino in Jean.

The shuttered hotel in Jean — an outpost about 25 miles away from the Strip and notable landmark for motorists taking Interstate 15 to California — is being torn down to make way for a new industrial park.

Reno-based Tolles Development Co. is the developer of the project. Terrible’s Hotel closed at the onset of the pandemic.

Demolition on the buildings started in December and work to remove all structures could last until the end of March, said Cory Hunt, a partner at Tolles Development Co.

Before the hotel was Terrible’s, it was the Gold Spike. MGM Resorts International in 2015 sold the hotel to the Herbst family, the operators of the Terrible’s gas station chain. The Herbst family went on to sell the 142 acres of land and hotel in 2022 to Tolles Development for $44.7 million.

Tolles Development’s industrial park will be 3 million square feet spread out over eight buildings, Hunt said.

He said construction on phase one, which will be two buildings, will start between March and May and be completed by the second quarter of 2025. The first building in phase one will be 455,000 square feet and the second about 1 million square feet.

Outside of getting phase one built, Hunt said Tolles Development hasn’t committed to a development timeline for the other six buildings.

The project was originally set to break ground in the second quarter of 2023 and be online in 2024, but Hunt said due diligence and obtaining permits took longer than expected.

Hunt said there’s been interest from companies in leasing at the industrial park as it is less than a day’s drive to Southern California, meaning truckers wouldn’t need to stay overnight and can avoid Las Vegas traffic.

Tolles Development has discussed buying additional land in the Jean area, Hunt said because the company believes Las Vegas’ future growth will continue to push south. Plus, a reliever airport could be built nearby in the Ivanpah Valley making the area more suitable for business.

