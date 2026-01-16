Iconic Strip casino hotel debuts new high-roller villas — PHOTOS

As it prepares to celebrate six decades on the Strip, an iconic hotel-casino is upgrading its high-end room offerings for its top-level guests.

Dining area in one of the new Presidential Villas in the Colosseum Tower at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A bedroom in one of the new Presidential Villas in the Colosseum Tower at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

The bathroom in one of the new Presidential Villas in the Colosseum Tower at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

One of the new Presidential Villas in the Colosseum Tower at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

One of the new Presidential Villas in the Colosseum Tower at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Palace unveiled two new Presidential Villas in the Colosseum Tower and 29 Sky Villas in the Octavius Tower, the property’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, said in a news release Friday.

“The new Colosseum Presidential Villas and Octavius Sky Villas at Caesars Palace reflect our commitment to elevate the standard of luxury on the Las Vegas Strip,” said Sean McBurney, chief commercial officer and regional president of Caesars Entertainment. “As we commemorate our 60th anniversary, we’re proud to unveil these extraordinary spaces, meticulously designed with thoughtful details to deliver an unparalleled guest experience.”

The presidential villas can be combined into more than 19,000 square feet, with private elevator access, multiple living and dining areas, entertainment rooms, marble-accented bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling Strip views. The Octavius Sky Villas feature a similar contemporary style with modern finishes and larger living spaces.

The additions are part of Reno-based Caesars Entertainment’s multiyear reinvestment plan for its eight Las Vegas properties, including significant renovations and upgrades at Caesars Palace. Recent projects at the resort have included refreshed high-limit gaming areas, updates to the spa and fitness center and renovations to existing villas that earned AAA Five Diamond ratings.

Caesars plans to continue the upgrades through 2027, with full-suite renovations in the Augustus Tower, a redesigned VIP check-in area and a 46,000-square-foot dayclub scheduled to open this spring.

Caesars Palace, which turns 60 in August, now boasts 3,980 rooms and suites, and continues to expand its mix of dining, entertainment, and amenities as it competes for high-value visitors.

Across the Strip, Caesars is also transforming another property through a partnership with television personality Lisa Vanderpump. The boutique Cromwell hotel, at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road, is being rebranded as The Vanderpump Hotel, with a full renovation expected to be complete in early 2026.

Under the agreement, Vanderpump and her design partner Nick Alain are overseeing redesigns of the reception and front desk areas, a new lounge and all 188 guest rooms and suites, bringing her signature aesthetic to the space.

