Iconic Strip casino statues, artwork to be auctioned off

Las Vegas lovers, history buffs and casino collectors have a new jackpot to chase, as pieces of an iconic Strip resort are being auctioned off.

Artwork and mirrors from the now-defunct Mirage sit in a ballroom of the old casino on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, which will replace Mirage on The Strip, is auctioning off the pieces. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bronze mermaid and dolphin statues from the now-defunct Mirage sit in storage on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, which will replace Mirage on The Strip, is auctioning off the pieces. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lion sits among a menagerie of statues on the property of the now-defunct Mirage on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, which will replace Mirage on The Strip, is auctioning off the pieces. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Decorations from the now-defunct Mirage sit in a ballroom of the old casino on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, in Las Vegas. Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, which will replace Mirage on The Strip, is auctioning off the pieces. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hard Rock Las Vegas is holding a 30-day online auction featuring more than 300 statues, sculptures and pieces of art from The Mirage. Items for sale include the legendary bronze mermaids, several dolphin statues, a Chihuly piece of art and countless paintings that once adorned rooms and hallways throughout the former Strip casino-hotel.

The online auction will begin Wednesday morning and run through Sept. 19, according to a news release.

The to-be-auctioned items have been safeguarded on site since The Mirage closed its doors last summer. Over the last year, Hard Rock employees meticulously selected the items to be offered in the online auction.

“The Mirage stood as an iconic destination that featured an extensive collection of artwork that helped define the resort’s unique atmosphere throughout the years,” said Joe Lupo, president of Hard Rock Las Vegas. “This auction gives collectors, Las Vegas enthusiasts, past guests who adored The Mirage and historians across the United States the chance to acquire authentic pieces from this storied resort.”

The event will be hosted by Los Angeles-based Prime Auctioneers Inc. on LiveAuctioneer.com.

“We consider it an honor to handle the auction of items from the legendary Mirage Hotel & Casino, and we’re grateful for our partnership with Hard Rock,” said Guy Bengal, auctioneer at Prime Auctioneers, in a statement.

South Florida-based Hard Rock International purchased The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for $1.075 billion in cash in 2022. The Mirage ceased operations on July 17, 2024 after 34 years on the Las Vegas Strip.

The iconic property was closed so that Hard Rock could construct its own resort on the center-Strip parcel of land. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas are expected to open in the second half of 2027.

The tri-tower structure that made up The Mirage is being completely renovated as part of the larger project. A 660-foot guitar-shaped hotel tower is being built on the space formerly occupied by The Mirage volcano.

Last month, Lupo told the Review-Journal the multi-billion-dollar project was “on budget” and “on schedule.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.