IGT shares soar after third-quarter revenue results

CEO Marco Sala reported strong global gaming machine unit sales, with a 44 percent increase compared with the same period last year driven by a strong demand for replacements.

The IGT booth at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jessica Savare, center, enjoys a turn at the Cleopatra game on display in the IGT exhibition space during the Global Gaming Expo 2019 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

IGT shares skyrocketed Thursday after executives reported a 3 percent revenue increase at a fixed exchange rate during the third quarter.

On a call with investors, the London-based slot machine manufacturing company’s CEO, Marco Sala, reported strong global gaming machine unit sales, with a 44 percent increase compared with the same period last year driven by a strong demand for replacements.

He also pointed to strong free cash flow generation during the third quarter, with the company reaching a record $456 million for the first time in nine months.

Sala also voiced optimism for IGT’s future performance in Italy, where the government has proposed an increase in taxes on gaming machines and certain player winnings.

He said gross earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization are expected to take a $30 million hit, but the company is working on a set of initiatives to offset the impact.

“We have been dealing with higher gaming taxes for the last several years,” Sala said. “In that time frame, our Italy EBITDA has grown despite the headwinds, including the year-to-date 2019 period.”

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analyst Barry Jonas said in a Thursday note that Sala’s commentary was “encouraging,” and Jefferies analystDavid Katz said his company views the earnings report as “a productive capital improvement story.”

Shares were up 23.5 percent Thursday afternoon, up $3.03 to $15.93.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.