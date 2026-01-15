Illegal bookmaker nominated to Nevada’s Black Book

It’s unclear when illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer’s nomination will be considered by the Nevada Gaming Commission since he’s incarcerated in a California prison.

Mathew Bowyer, a Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, arrives at federal court for sentencing, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Mathew Bowyer, a Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the former interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, arrives at federal court for sentencing, Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday continued its crackdown on illegal gambling and money laundering in the state’s casinos, nominating convicted illegal bookmaker Mathew Bowyer to the List of Excluded Persons.

The list, also known as Nevada’s “black book,” currently includes 37 people banned from entering Nevada casinos.

It’s unclear when the Nevada Gaming Commission will consider its vote to exclude Bowyer, who is imprisoned in Lompoc, California, after in October starting a 12-month and one-day sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge John Holcomb in Santa Ana, California, in August. Regulations allow him to have a hearing to refute accusations.

Board member George Assad said it’s possible a hearing could occur by March and that Bowyer could be represented by an attorney, appear via video conference or, if California officials permit it, in person through an escorted release.

Assad noted that most list nominees don’t seek a hearing.

Deputy Attorney General Nona Lawrence on Wednesday said Bowyer is scheduled to be released from prison on Aug. 16.

Bowyer, the illegal bookmaker who collected millions of dollars taking sports bets from Los Angeles Dodger baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s former translator and de facto manager, was sentenced Aug. 29 to 12 months and a day in prison.

Bowyer pleaded guilty in 2023 to federal charges of running an illegal gambling business, money laundering and filing a false tax return. He took sports bets from an estimated 700 gamblers, including the translator Ippei Mizuhara, who was sentenced to four years in prison in February for stealing an estimated $17 million from Ohtani, a superstar designated hitter and pitcher for the Dodgers.

Bowyer received what was considered a light sentence because he had no previous criminal history, paid restitution of more than $1.6 million and provided prosecutors with evidence leading them to other illegal gamblers.

His name has come up in three previous disciplinary actions taken in 2025 involving fines of $10.5 million assessed to Resorts World Las Vegas and its parent company, Genting Berhad, in March, an $8.5 million fine against MGM Resorts International in April and a $7.8 million fine against Caesars Entertainment Inc. in November.

The nomination to the list was the second in two months by the Control Board. In December, the board nominated former minor league baseball player Wayne Nix, who pleaded guilty in April 2022 in federal court to conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and to filing a false tax return. His sentencing has repeatedly been delayed and is now scheduled in March.

The Nevada Gaming Commission, which has final say on who is excluded, last placed someone on the list in April 2024 when Neal Ahmad Hearne, 45, of North Las Vegas was added.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.