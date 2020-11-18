Illinois becomes 3rd state to close its casinos for a 2nd time

After shutdowns in New Mexico and Michigan, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzger issued an order requiring the state’s 10 licensed casinos to close by Thursday night.

A marquee sign reminds residents of Joliet, Ill., that Harrah's Casino on the Des Plaines River is closed Monday, April 6, 2020, in downtown Joliet. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

A third state has ordered its casinos closed again as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzger’s “Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation Plan” announced Tuesday will suspend all Illinois gaming at 11:01 p.m., Thursday. There was no indication how long the closures would last.

On its website, the Illinois Gaming Board said failure to comply with the plan could subject licensees to disciplinary action, including the revocation of gaming licenses.

There are 10 licensed casinos in the state.

Reno-based Caesars Entertainment Inc. and Pennsylvania’s Penn National Gaming. which runs the Tropicana and M Resort in Southern Nevada, are the public companies likely to be affected most by the closures.

Caesars operates Harrah’s Joliet, Harrah’s Metropolis and Grand Victoria Casino Elgin while Penn runs Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet and Argosy Casino Alton.

Caesars had no immediate response to inquiries about the Illinois closure, but Wyomissing-based Penn said it has been successfully complying with changing policies since June.

“The health and well-being of our team members and customers remains our paramount concern,” a company spokesman said in a Wednesday email.

“We have been successfully operating under comprehensive safety protocols since reopening in June, in addition to significantly reduced capacity levels,” he said. “We will continue to work closely with the Illinois Gaming Board, state and local leaders and public health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

There’s no tribal gaming in the state.

On Monday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that state’s 27 tribal and commercial casinos to close as of Wednesday. The biggest impact is on Detroit’s three commercial properties, which includes one operated by Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International.

In New Mexico, state officials began closing the state’s 24 tribal casinos on Monday.

In addition, Ohio casinos could face closures after Gov. Mike DeWine announced a three-week retail curfew running from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting Thursday. The reduced hours are meant to curb the spread of the virus and prevent the state’s hospitals from being overrun.

It’s unclear how the curfew would affect casino operations.

Two Las Vegas-based operators have casinos in Ohio: MGM Resorts International runs MGM Northfield Park in the northeastern part of the state, and Boyd Gaming Corp. operates Belterra Park in the southwest corner of the state. Penn National has four casinos in Ohio.

Gaming industry analysts say closures elsewhere could portend closures of commercial casinos in other locations, including Las Vegas.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak warned that the state could take “further action” if the number of cases doesn’t improve within a two-week period.

“It is hard to imagine a world in which we don’t see more restrictive operating environments for U.S. retail casinos across the next two quarters,” said Chris Grove, a financial analyst with Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. “The only questions are how restrictive measures will be and what specific form those measures will take.”

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

