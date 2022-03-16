73°F
Illinois man hits $1M jackpot at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2022 - 6:54 pm
 
Dennis Albers is seen after his Mega Jackpot win at The Cromwell Las Vegas. (courtesy)

Caesars Rewards member Dennis Albers hit the Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow at the Cromwell Las Vegas on Tuesday, resulting in a win of $1,082,701.

Albers, who is a resident of Morton, Illinois, was in Las Vegas for a meeting and had been playing Face Up Pai Gow for an hour before winning, according to a statement from Caesars.

During the trip, Albers had played three times prior to hitting the jackpot. He says he will donate some of his winnings to charity, share some with family and maybe buy a vacation home.

