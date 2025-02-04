69°F
Indiana man wins $313K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

FILE - Visitors walk along the Las Vegas Strip with a sign for Harrah's saying they are open fo ...
FILE - Visitors walk along the Las Vegas Strip with a sign for Harrah's saying they are open for business in 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Jason D., from Greensburg, Indiana hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker at Harrah ...
Jason D., from Greensburg, Indiana hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker at Harrah's Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Caesars Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 3, 2025 - 4:53 pm
 

An Indiana man hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker at Harrah’s Las Vegas over the weekend.

Jason D., from Greensburg, Indiana, was in town celebrating his best friend’s birthday on Friday when he won a $313,064 jackpot while playing at Harrah’s for the first time, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Jason had only been playing for 20 minutes before he hit it big, Caesars Entertainment said. He said he plans to invest his winnings.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

