Indiana man wins $313K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino

An Indiana man hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker on the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend.

An Indiana man hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot on Three Card Poker at Harrah’s Las Vegas over the weekend.

Jason D., from Greensburg, Indiana, was in town celebrating his best friend’s birthday on Friday when he won a $313,064 jackpot while playing at Harrah’s for the first time, according to Caesars Entertainment.

Jason had only been playing for 20 minutes before he hit it big, Caesars Entertainment said. He said he plans to invest his winnings.

