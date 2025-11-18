Inside Gaming: Henderson casino-resort to celebrate opening of new tower

Plus, a Las Vegas-based digital payment company has launched its app-based system at a California tribal casino.

A rendering of the M Resort hotel-casino in Henderson with its second tower, on the right. (Penn Entertainment)

Henderson’s M Resort will celebrate the opening of its new 375-room, $206 million East Tower with a drone show, a surprise musical guest and the showing of a holiday film on Dec. 3.

According to a release issued by the resort, invited guests will gather for a ribbon-cutting and opening remarks at 5 p.m. The public is then invited to an event at 6 p.m. at M’s outdoor venue, Patio, for a 12-minute light show featuring 500 drones displaying holiday imagery. That will be followed by a performance by an undisclosed musical guest and the showing of “Elf” on the venue’s 800-square-foot screen.

During festivities, guests can purchase s’mores and hot chocolate to cozy up and enjoy by firepits.

“This grand opening is a defining moment for M Resort and the community we’re proud to serve,” said Hussain Mahrous, vice president and general manager of M. “Our expansion represents a commitment to creating experiences that celebrate both innovation and the spirit of Henderson.”

The $206 million expansion nearly doubles the resort’s capacity to 765 rooms.

The investment by M’s parent company, Penn Entertainment Inc., also includes the 15,000-square-foot Montese Ballroom, opened in October, enhancing the property’s total indoor and outdoor conference and event space to more than 100,000 square feet.

The refreshed table games pit area, inspired by a “Hidden Oasis” design, introduces new lighting, chairs, and carpet. The High Limit Table Games Room has also been completely refurbished with new carpet, wall hangings and lighting.

Koin launched

A Las Vegas-based digital payment company has launched its app-based system at a California tribal casino.

Koin Pay on Monday announced it has deployed its digital payment system at Casino Pauma in Pauma Valley, California.

The Koin Pay app, available on Apple and Android smartphones, can be funded through a bank, debit or credit cards, Paypal, Venmo, Apple Pay or Google Play and provides a virtual wallet from which casino or retail transactions can be made.

“Casino guests enjoy a better gaming and overall casino experience by using our technology,” Patrick Schmit, vice president of product integration and business development at Koin, said in a release. “The rollout at Casino Pauma demonstrates the return on investment our innovative technology offers for gaming properties across the country.”

Founded in 2021 by Gary Ellis and Gary Larkin, Koin Pay is designed to make payments easier in highly regulated retail and online gaming markets.

Casino Pauma, opened in May 2001 after signing a compact with the state in 2000, has more than 800 slot machines and 12 table games and is a key casino operator in the San Diego area.

“We’re excited to be the first in San Diego County to bring guests this digital gaming technology,” Oscar Garcia, general manager of Casino Pauma, said in a release. “We strive to be first movers in using innovation to streamline and enhance our casino experience in this highly competitive marketplace. The Koin rollout definitely is the next step in our guest experience evolution.”

In Southern Nevada, Koin is deployed at the Emerald Island in downtown Henderson.

N.J. online casinos set new monthly revenue record

New Jersey online casinos generated more than a quarter-billion dollars in October, according to state regulators.

Mobile gambling operators in the Garden State reported a record $260.3 million in revenue last month. The milestone represents a 21.8 percent year-over-year increase, driven largely by FanDuel Casino’s state-record $60.9 million in revenue.

The strong showing helped lift year-to-date iGaming revenue to nearly $2.39 billion, leaving operators less than $2.1 million short of 2024’s full-year total. Tax collections also hit new highs, with the state pulling in $51.5 million in October under the higher tax rate enacted in July.

Total gaming revenue from iGaming, sports betting and Atlantic City casinos climbed to $611.1 million, up 22.3 percent from a year ago. Sports betting surged nearly 50 percent while brick-and-mortar casino winnings rose 12.5 percent.