Inside Gaming: Las Vegas gaming company gets green light to operate in this country

Plus, a new report found that the percentage of Americans engaging in risky gambling behavior decreased last year, following a post-COVID spike.

Light & Wonder CEO Matt Wilson poses for a photo in the company’s showroom, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A Las Vegas-based gaming company is the latest entity to receive approval to conduct business in the United Arab Emirates.

Light & Wonder, Inc., has been granted a vendor license by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, the UAE’s federal agency tasked with overseeing the country’s nascent gambling industry.

The UAE license permits Light & Wonder to conduct both online and land-based gambling activity in the market, including land-based electronic table games, traditional table games and utilities, as well as iGaming content to other licensed operators.

“Securing a license from the GCGRA is an important milestone for Light & Wonder as we enter one of the most anticipated new regulated markets in the world,” said Matt Wilson, Light & Wonder president and chief executive officer, in a news release. “We’re honored to be among the first approved suppliers and are committed to bringing our trusted, responsible and player-first approach to the UAE.”

Light & Wonder is the 13th company to secure a vendor license in the UAE.

It is anticipated that gambling in UAE will begin in 2027 when Wynn Al Marjan Island officially opens.

Gambling industry analysts and experts predict UAE will be a $3 billion to $5 billion market.

Report: ‘Risky’ gambling behavior returns to pre-COVID levels, Americans misunderstand ‘problem gambling’

A new report from the National Council on Problem Gambling found that the percentage of Americans engaging in risky gambling behavior decreased last year, following a post-COVID spike.

According to the NCPG’s “National Survey on Gambling Attitudes and Gambling Experiences 3.0” study, levels of risky gambling behavior in 2024 were down to almost pre-pandemic levels, showing a roughly 27 percent decrease from a high in 2021. The study, which was conducted in April 2024, concluded 8 percent of American adults, almost 20 million people, reported experiencing at least one indicator of problematic gambling behavior “many times” in the past year.

The NCPG report said many Americans underestimate the seriousness of a gambling disorder. While almost three in four agree that “addiction to gambling is a lot like addiction to drugs or alcohol,” only 39 percent rate its consequences as “very severe” compared with 55 percent for alcoholism and 62 percent for drug addiction. A majority of Americans continue to attribute gambling problems to a lack of willpower or moral weakness, the NCPG report said.

“A belief that gambling problems are not serious remains a common misconception,” according to the NCPG report. “Gambling problems are indeed serious. They result in a wide range of emotional, financial and even physical consequences to many individuals, families and communities. This report finds that the number of people experiencing problems with their gambling is significant.”

Cooper leaving NJ CCC after more than a decade

The longest-serving commissioner of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission is leaving her post at the end of July.

Alisa Cooper, who has served as vice chair of the commission since 2019 and has been a member of the state regulatory agency since 2012, announced her tenure would conclude on July 31.

“Although my physical presence at the Commission office will come to an end, my commitment to supporting and promoting Atlantic City will continue, and I eagerly look forward to future endeavors and initiatives,” Cooper wrote friends, family and colleagues in a social media message on Monday. “Atlantic City and this region hold a special place in my heart, and I am dedicated to its continued growth and development within the casino industry.”

The 72-year-old Cooper was born and raised in Atlantic City. The daughter of a prominent local politician, Cooper was a lounge singer and entertainer, performing in her hometown’s newly-opened casinos in the late-70s and 1980s.

In 2006, she was elected as an Atlantic County freeholder (now called a county commissioner), serving two terms before being appointed to the Casino Control Commission by former Republican Gov. Chris Christie. She was re-appointed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term-limited and will be leaving office in January 2026.

“My career journey — ranging from entertainer to educator, elected official to regulator — has been rewarding and I have cherished every step! As an Atlantic City native, it has been particularly fulfilling to play an integral role in the growth and development of our community into a world-class gaming resort,” she said.

