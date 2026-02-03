Inside Gaming: Major Strip casinos offer bundled savings for live shows

A new “3-for-$149” program has begun, results in Macao have soared and prediction market Polymarket is banned from writing Super Bowl contracts in Nevada.

The Horseshoe sits along the Strip surrounded by the Cromwell, Paris and more. on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the Strip’s largest casino operators is rolling out a new way to save on Las Vegas entertainment amid an ongoing, citywide effort to offset the slump in visitation.

Caesars Entertainment announced a fee-inclusive “3 for $149 Caesars Show Package,” a bundled ticket deal that lets guests mix and match three live shows of their choice for a flat $149. The promotion spans several Caesars properties on the Las Vegas Strip. It is part of a growing slate of value-driven offers as operators contend with a slowdown in visitor traffic.

Participating shows include offerings at Horseshoe Las Vegas (Laugh Factory excluding the 6:30 p.m. show, Paranormal, Sin City Stones, X Rocks, BattleBots), Flamingo Las Vegas (RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!, Piff the Magic Dragon, Wayne Newton) and Harrah’s Las Vegas (Donny Osmond, X Country, Colin Cloud Mastermind, MJ Live, Menopause the Musical).

The package is available now on the company’s website.

Other major Strip operators are also promoting discounted entertainment to drive demand.

MGM Resorts International is offering a “2 for $75” bundle at the Luxor and Excalibur box offices, where guests can purchase two different production show tickets starting at $75, plus tax and service fees. Eligible shows include Fantasy, Carrot Top, Blue Man Group (with a $15 upcharge), Tournament of Kings (with a $10 upcharge), Australian Bee Gees, The Mac King Comedy Magic Show and Thunder From Down Under.

The newest ticket deal comes as Las Vegas continues to navigate an extended tourism downturn, with official data showing year-over-year declines in visitors and lower hotel occupancy, which industry leaders attribute to broader economic uncertainties and shifts in travel patterns, including falling international arrivals.

Polymarket banned

A Carson City judge has temporarily blocked a prediction market from selling contracts in Nevada ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl game.

District Judge Jason Woodbury last week sided with the Nevada Gaming Control Board on a temporary restraining order against Blockratize Inc., doing business as Polymarket, preventing it from writing derivatives contracts in Nevada ahead of a Feb. 11 hearing.

The Control Board considers prediction market contracts a form of sports gambling and has taken several actions to prevent markets from operating in the state without a gaming license.

The Control Board changed its strategy in its legal fight against prediction markets in January when it filed its case against Polymarket in a state court instead of a federal court.

New Jersey, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Connecticut, Arizona, Illinois, Maryland, Montana and Ohio have had similar issues with prediction markets, which believe their oversight by the federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission enables them to conduct business in all 50 states regardless of whether they have legalized sports betting.

KalshiEx LLC sued the Control Board and Nevada Gaming Commission members for attempting to keep them out of Nevada with a cease-and-desist order in March. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon also ruled in favor of regulators, but Kalshi has appealed that case to the Ninth District Court of Appeals.

Macao results

Gross gaming revenue in Macao exploded to $2.8 billion (U.S.) in January, a 24 percent increase over last year and an 8 percent increase over December, according to the region’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The region’s 42 casinos have had 12 straight months of higher gaming win than in the previous year and finished 2025 with a 9.1 percent increase over 2024 to $30.7 billion.

By comparison, Nevada casinos reported gaming win of $15.8 billion in 2025.

Analysts say Macao’s January win was higher than expected despite Chinese New Year falling in February this year instead of January in 2025.

In a report to investors Monday, equity analyst Anne Ling of New York-based Jeffries Research said February should be strong because the Year of the Horse falls on Feb. 17 and will be celebrated with nine days of holidays instead of eight last year.

Betting ban

New York lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban gamblers from betting if they harass amateur or professional athletes, coaches, officials or participants of a sports event for their performances.

Bills in the New York Senate and Assembly would prohibit persons who have harassed athletes for their athletic performance from betting.

Similar legislation has been introduced in Ohio, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Harassment of athletes has been a growing problem in the age of social media where the public has had growing access to athletes and they receive threats from people who have loist bets as a result of their performance on the field.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X. Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.