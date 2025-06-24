Inside Gaming: Nevada casino to celebrate 30 years with special offers, events

Plus, could casino gaming in New Jersey outside of Atlantic City?

CasaBlanca casino-hotel is celebrating its 30th anniversary this July. To mark the milestone, the property in Mesquite is throwing a month-long, 90s-themed celebration and continuing its multi-million-dollar renovation project.

The anniversary festivities include nostalgic performances, spa specials, food and beverage offers and over $250,000 in giveaways.

“For 30 years, CasaBlanca has been a trusted escape for generations of travelers seeking comfort, entertainment and connection in the heart of Mesquite,” said Justin Moore, CEO of Mesquite Entertainment, in a statement. “The community’s support has been the foundation of our success, and this celebration is our way of saying thank you. As we honor our history, we’re also investing in our future with revitalized dining, upgraded amenities and enhanced entertainment spaces to ensure CasaBlanca remains a top destination for the next generation of travelers.”

Started last year, the renovation includes upgrades to the casino floor, hotel rooms, showroom and dining areas. The first of several new restaurant concepts will debut later this summer, the property said.

LGBTQ+ at G2E

The American Gaming Association will pay closer attention to LGBTQ+ communities’ needs at this year’s Global Gaming Expo in October in Las Vegas.

In a one-hour webinar last week, several speakers addressed how the gaming industry can better facilitate inclusion in casinos in the first-ever webinar event produced by LGBTQ+ in Gaming, a group that officially formed earlier this year. Speakers discussed how inclusion can not only open up the industry to more consumers, but can improve a casino company’s bottom line by making gay customers feel welcome.

After informal discussions at last year’s G2E, the group said the AGA would have formal presentations at this year’s convention, scheduled Oct. 6-9 at The Venetian.

‘Play Smart from the Start’

The American Gaming Association has launched a new online resource to help consumers play responsibly in casinos.

“Play Smart from the Start” is the theme for the Play Smart Consumer Hub, now active at www.playsmartfromthestart.org.

“The AGA is committed to making responsible gaming a seamless part of the player experience.” said Bill Miller, president and CEO of the AGA. “Part of the fun of gaming is that everyone plays differently, but no matter how or where you play, staying in control starts with habits that work for you. The Play Smart Consumer Hub provides players with straightforward, actionable tools to help them stay in control and keep gaming fun.”

The new website has three basic fundamentals: Start every game with the right mindset—stay present, know your limits, and play on your terms; understand the rules, odds, and bet with intention; and set a budget, take breaks and stay aware, win or lose.

Some of the tools on the site include a pre-play checklist to assist in assessing mindset and setting personal limits before betting; a section on knowing the game by demystifying odds, house advantage and common sports-betting terms; a responsible gaming IQ quiz to evaluate gaming habits; and easy access to the National Problem Gambling Helpline and state self-exclusion options.

N.J. governor ‘open-minded’ to casinos beyond Atlantic City

New Jersey’s outgoing governor is not against expanding casino gaming outside of Atlantic City.

Gov. Phil Murphy, who is wrapping up his second term as the Garden State’s chief executive, told The Press of Atlantic City he was “open-minded” about the idea of allowing gambling in places other than the seaside resort.

Presently, casinos in N.J. are limited to Atlantic City per the state’s constitution due to a voter-approved referendum in 1976. In 2016, voters in N.J. rejected a ballot question that would have permitted casinos in the northern part of the state.

However, the prospect of three downstate New York casinos has revived talk of a North Jersey gaming expansion. Two state senators have already introduced language that, if approved, would put the question to voters.

Officials in New York are expected to issue three class III gaming licenses by the end of the year. The casino companies who receive the licenses will be operating Las Vegas-style casino resorts in the greater New York City-area, which most experts believe will have a significant impact on Atlantic City’s nine casinos.

Murphy, the term-limited governor, acknowledged that losing money to New York is enough motivation to reconsider permitting casinos beyond Atlantic City.

“I don’t want to lose those dollars out of New Jersey, so I have to color myself open-minded, but with a very clear caveat that I need to understand how all of this impacts Atlantic City,” Murphy told the local newspaper. “I have historically liked the notion that if it’s a zero-sum question between New York and New Jersey, I want the gaming dollars and the tourism and everything that goes with it on the New Jersey side. But I’m also conscious of what the impact would be on Atlantic City.”