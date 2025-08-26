Inside Gaming: Off-Strip casino offers new progressive slot lounge

Plus, the Atlantic City market posted a year-over-year increase in quarterly profit and net revenue, even as the bulk of operators posted declines.

The Palms is shown during a celebration for the one year anniversary of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians reopening The Palms in Las Vegas Thursday, April 27, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Palms casino-hotel, in partnership with Aristocrat Gaming, is debuting the Link Up Lounge, a first-of-its-kind space dedicated to linked progressive jackpots.

Opening Thursday at 6 p.m. near the Tonic Bar, the lounge will feature nearly 50 slot titles all in one destination. Guests can spin on classics like Lightning Link, Dragon Link and the Buffalo series, along with new releases such as Cash Express Legend and House of the Dragon.

The grand opening celebration includes a ribbon cutting, giveaways and themed surprises. Plus, on Aug. 29–30, Palms will host Hot Seat promotions every four hours, where active Club Serrano members can win up to $500 in free slot play.

“The Link Up Lounge creates a destination within our casino where guests can find all their favorites in one place — offering more variety, more energy, and more chances to win,” said Scott McDermott, director of slot operations at Palms.

Atlantic City casinos ride profit wave into strong summer

The Atlantic City market posted a year-over-year increase in quarterly profit and net revenue, even as the bulk of operators posted declines.

According to the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, casinos in Atlantic City posted $179.9 million in operating profit during the three months ending June 30, an increase of 5.9 percent over last year. Net revenue for the quarter was $825.9 million, an increase of 2.4 percent from 2024.

Through the first six months of 2025, gross operating profit was up 1 percent compared to 2024, with Atlantic City casinos generating $313.3 million, according to the gaming data. Reported net revenues of $1.55 billion for the first half of the year are basically flat.

Borgata, an MGM Resorts International-operated casino, remains Atlantic City’s undisputed market leader, generating profits upwards of $63 million for the quarter and $111.3 million year-to-date, according to the New Jersey gaming data.

Hard Rock and Ocean rounded out Atlantic City’s top three, generating $33.3 million and $26.8 million, respectively, of operating profit in the quarter.

Bally’s is the only operator in Atlantic City that has not been profitable in 2025. Year-to-date, the Boardwalk casino has lost $896,000, according to gaming data.