Inside Gaming: Strip casino to close poker room

Less than one year after opening in a new space, a Strip casino operator is closing one of its three poker rooms.

The poker room inside Planet Hollywood hotel-casino will no longer operate after Jan. 31, according to Caesars Entertainment, the property’s parent company.

Caesars Entertainment, which oversees eight casinos on The Strip, said poker operations at Planet Hollywood will be “consolidated” into active rooms at Caesars Palace and Horseshoe.

“This consolidation is designed to better match current demand and enhance the player experience,” the company said in a statement Monday.

Caesars Entertainment said none of the Planet Hollywood employees were being “displaced” as a result of the poker room closure.

The 23-table gaming space debuted on the second floor of Planet Hollywood in May, after nearly four years without a poker room.

The World Series of Poker, which used to be owned by Reno-based Caesars Entertainment, recently hosted 18 circuit events at Planet Hollywood between Jan. 1 and Jan. 12. Caesars Entertainment sold the WSOP naming rights for $500 million last year, but will continue hosting live events at its Las Vegas casinos for the next 20 years per terms of the sale agreement.

According to Vegas Advantage, an online industry trade site, there will be 18 active poker rooms in Las Vegas casinos once the Planet Hollywood room is closed.

Royals partnership

A new partnership between the Kansas City Royals Major League Baseball team and Circa Sports will include the giveaway of 10 prize packages that will bring Royals fans to Las Vegas for a two-night stay.

The Royals and Circa on Monday announced the partnership that officially debuts Friday at Royals Rally Casino Night at Kauffman Stadium where the Royals play.

The Circa sports app is available to Missouri customers.

Circa Sports will be integrated into select Royals fan experiences, VIP hospitality moments, prominent signage and future promotions designed to highlight the connection between professional baseball and disciplined sports betting.

“Since launching Circa Sports in Missouri last December, we’ve grown to appreciate the local sports community – and the Kansas City Royals are at the heart of it,” Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Sports, said in a release. “This partnership is about creating premium experiences around the game – from the ballpark to the sportsbook – and giving Royals fans access, energy and a level of engagement that feels authentic to how they follow baseball.”

At Friday’s event, Circa will give away 10 prize packages that include a two-night midweek stay at Circa; premium seating at its sportsbook with unlimited food and beverage offerings; a daybed at Circa’s year-round pool amphitheater Stadium Swim; and a round of cocktails at Circa’s rooftop cocktail lounge Legacy Club.

“We all know the passion Royals fans have for their team, and this partnership with Circa Sports offers more ways for them to connect with the game they love,” Cullen Maxey, president of business operations for the Royals, said in a release. “From special events at Kauffman Stadium to unique experiences beyond the ballpark, we’re excited to work with Circa to bring new ways for fans to connect with the Royals.”

Wynn Oasis

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is building a residential facility for employees who will work at Wynn Al Marjan Island in the United Arab Emirates.

The 26-acre Wynn Oasis will be able to house 7,000 employees and will be located 15 minutes away from the resort that will have 1,542 hotel rooms, 22 private villas, 22 restaurants and casino, retail and convention space when completed early next year.

According to a release, all colleagues will also have access to private bathrooms and fully fitted kitchens, pantries and laundry facilities. Apartments will be equipped with cookware, dishware and essential kitchen amenities, with personal safes and curated welcome amenities on arrival. A dedicated hotel-grade guest building, The Beach House, will also be available to all colleagues, offering accommodation for visiting families, supported by a concierge service aligned with five-star operations.

Additional amenities will include a state-of-the-art Technogym-equipped fitness center and studios, two swimming pools and a multipurpose indoor sports arena for racquet sports and football. Residents will also have access to a cinema, karaoke studio, and a dedicated e-sports gaming lounge. Essential on-site services will include retail outlets for groceries, grooming, and banking, as well as a medical clinic, pharmacy, and tailoring facilities.

Six food and beverage outlets operated in-house by Wynn’s culinary team will be available. Two sit-down venues anchor the offering: The Reef, a relaxed buffet-style restaurant, and Victory Sports Bar & Lounge, a 197-seat destination showcasing live sports around the clock. Complementing them are four grab-and-go concepts designed for everyday convenience, including Stacked, a gourmet burger concept; Slice, specializing in artisanal pizza; Zen, serving Asian-inspired rice bowls; and an artisan coffee house.

Rooms will feature smart TVs, dedicated workspaces and high-speed Wi-Fi, as well as hotel-quality linens, terry towels and a choice of pillows, supported by a weekly laundry service for colleague bedding.

To be completed by summer, Wynn Oasis is being developed by Wynn Design and Development and will accommodate about 80 percent of the resort workforce.

