Insiding Gaming: Boyd gives $215K to nonprofits through annual Trees of Hope

Plus, Casino Collectibles Association has added a tool to its website to help casino chip collectors find chips to add to their collections.

Boyd Gaming Corp. has donated more than $215,000 to nonprofits nationwide through its annual Trees of Hope charitable competition.

A total of 175 nonprofits across 10 states participated in the 2025 holiday competition, with participants decorating trees at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide. Winners were selected through more than 100,000 votes cast by Boyd Gaming guests.

Since launching Trees of Hope in 2007, Boyd Gaming has donated nearly $2 million through the annual competition to non-profit organizations across the country.

Causes receiving funds in Southern Nevada included Cure 4 The Kids from Aliante, U.S. Vets from Cannery, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada from Gold Coast, Heaven Can Wait Animal Society from Jokers Wild, Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club from the California, Pawtastic Friends from Sam’s Town, Boys Town Nevada from Suncoast and Kiss My Paws Rescue from The Orleans.

Help for chip collectors

The Casino Collectibles Association has added a tool to its website to help casino chip collectors find chips to add to their collections.

The association plans a free hour-long Zoom presentation at 6 p.m., Jan. 20, to explain how the ChipGuide My Collection feature works.

The ChipGuide is the hobby’s primary casino chip resource, a free online catalog of more than 334,000 collectible items from 32,000 casinos worldwide.

The My Collection feature allows collectors to set up several lists for their casino collectibles that are always available online. This saves collectors from inadvertently adding duplicates or passing up items they thought they already own.

Collectors can then set up lists of chips they want to acquire or trade. Through a trade maker function, these lists are matched to other collector’s list to facilitate trades. To protect collector’s privacy, only they can authorize access to their lists.

Collectors who want to learn more and register for the seminar should go to https://themogh.org/mogh.php?p=seminars.

The seminar will be the first in a series on a variety of casino memorabilia and gaming history topics.

Horseshoe Baltimore casino, Caesars Ent. accused of violating ADA

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has filed a lawsuit accusing Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino, operated by Caesars Entertainment Inc., of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by firing a disabled employee and failing to provide required workplace accommodations.

According to the complaint, a table games dealer had a heart attack on the job in April 2023, later underwent disability-related surgery and sought accommodations upon returning. The EEOC alleges the casino rejected those requests, declined to engage in the legally mandated “interactive process,” and told the dealer he could only return with no medical restrictions.

The employee was ultimately terminated and not rehired.

Debra Lawrence, regional attorney for the EEOC, said employers cannot bar workers from returning after medical leave due to disability-related limitations and must work to identify reasonable accommodations.

“Employers have a duty to engage in an interactive process to identify and provide reasonable accommodations,” Lawrence said in a news release. “The Commission is committed to enforcing the rights secured by the ADA and remedying unlawful retaliation and interference with those rights.”

Macao results

Macao’s casinos generated $30.8 billion (U.S.) in gross gaming revenue in 2025, surpassing prepandemic 2019 for the first time, Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau announced last week.

The total fell short of the record $45 billion (U.S.) achieved in 2013.

The 2025 total was 9.1 percent ahead of 2024’s level.

A strong December with revenue of $2.6 billion (U.S.), 14.8 percent better than last year, wrapped up the year in which Macao saw record visitation.

Casino revenue was up 11 out of 12 months in 2025.

Three Las Vegas-based companies operate in Macao.