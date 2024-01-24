57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Internship lets students live and work at Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2024 - 12:39 pm
 
Station Casinos' Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2 ...
Station Casinos' Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Students can live and work in a Las Vegas casino as Station Casinos’ internship program returns this summer.

The paid internship provides free lodging and meals, along with real-world experience in the hospitality industry, Station Casinos said in a news release.

“From working on the casino floor and attending meetings to creating and delivering an entire presentation to an executive committee at the end of the program, the company’s summer interns will receive an unforgettable college internship experience in none other than the entertainment capital of the world,” Station Casinos said.

The 11-week program provides students an inside look at the day-to-day operations of a casino and tracks to learn more about casino marketing, social media, public relations, planning and analysis and more, the company said. Students are also required to complete a department-specific research project and develop ideas that can be passed on to Station Casinos leadership.

The program is recommended for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, business or a related field, the company said. Interns must be over 21 by May 2024. Station Casinos will be screening applicants through April.

For more information or to apply, visit stationcasinosinfo.com/training/internships.

MOST READ
1
Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening
Another Fontainebleau VP exits, 4th exec to leave since casino’s opening
2
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash convicted of DUI again
Man who killed 3 in notorious Henderson crash convicted of DUI again
3
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
Former home of Las Vegas comedy icon back on the market
4
CARTOONS: A Mickey Mouse law
CARTOONS: A Mickey Mouse law
5
LV-to-LA rail project lands billions more in federal funding
LV-to-LA rail project lands billions more in federal funding
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Strip facing north near the Tropicana Las Vegas, MGM Grand and New York-New York, seen in O ...
What are Las Vegas resort fees?
By / RJ

The additional cost, noticed during the booking process, may catch some tourists by surprise. What does the surcharge cover and how can someone avoid paying it?

More stories
Station Casinos showcasing traditional dragon dances next month
Station Casinos showcasing traditional dragon dances next month
6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos
6 jackpots worth $1.3M hit at Strip casinos
Slots player hits for $122K at west Las Vegas Valley casino
Slots player hits for $122K at west Las Vegas Valley casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$389K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
What’s happening with shuttered Eastside Cannery hotel-casino?
What’s happening with shuttered Eastside Cannery hotel-casino?
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Strip casino