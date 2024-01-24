Internship lets students live and work at Las Vegas casino

Undergraduate students can live and work at a Las Vegas casino while learning about the hospitality and gaming industry during the paid internship.

Station Casinos' Durango Casino & Resort in southwest Las Vegas is seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Students can live and work in a Las Vegas casino as Station Casinos’ internship program returns this summer.

The paid internship provides free lodging and meals, along with real-world experience in the hospitality industry, Station Casinos said in a news release.

“From working on the casino floor and attending meetings to creating and delivering an entire presentation to an executive committee at the end of the program, the company’s summer interns will receive an unforgettable college internship experience in none other than the entertainment capital of the world,” Station Casinos said.

The 11-week program provides students an inside look at the day-to-day operations of a casino and tracks to learn more about casino marketing, social media, public relations, planning and analysis and more, the company said. Students are also required to complete a department-specific research project and develop ideas that can be passed on to Station Casinos leadership.

The program is recommended for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, business or a related field, the company said. Interns must be over 21 by May 2024. Station Casinos will be screening applicants through April.

For more information or to apply, visit stationcasinosinfo.com/training/internships.