Chad Leyden (courtesy of Harrah's Las Vegas)

Chad Leyden (courtesy of Harrah's Las Vegas)

A Caesars Rewards member, Chad Leyden, hit a jackpot of $253,746 on Tuesday.

The Washington, Iowa, native was playing Pai Gow at Harrah’s Las Vegas when he hit the jackpot with five aces in his lucky hands, according to a company statement. His next move you might ask? Chad plans to spend his winnings with his wife.