Casinos & Gaming

Is another Strip hotel-casino changing its parking policy?

Sahara Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2024 - 3:38 pm
 
Updated May 16, 2024 - 3:41 pm

Crews have installed new parking technology at a north Strip casino’s parking garage — but the property said it’s not a change of parking policy.

Social media users this week noticed that crews at Sahara hotel-casino were installing technology and suggested a change could be afoot. But resort officials dismissed that Thursday.

“Rest assured — we remain committed to offering free parking to our guests located conveniently off of Las Vegas Boulevard,” the resort shared in an X post.

A Sahara spokesperson said the technology upgrades are meant to enhance security and involve monitoring traffic in the garage.

Sahara is one of the few remaining Strip properties with free parking. Some competitors offer a few hours free, while others require joining the loyalty rewards program or a Nevada ID to park for free.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.

