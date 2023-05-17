Israeli gaming tech company recommended for licensing by GCB

NeoGames, a company that supports Caesars Entertainment’s sports wagering and iGaming, will be considered for licensing by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday unanimously recommended approval of a complex licensing request from a gaming technology company founded in Luxemburg and based in Israel.

NeoGames Systems Ltd., which is contracted with Caesars Entertainment Inc. to provide technology for its iGaming and sports wagering businesses, also provides technological support for lotteries worldwide.

The board, in a special meeting, unanimously recommended approval of the licensing of the corporate entities as well as the individual officers of the company. Final approval of licensing is expected Thursday by the Nevada Gaming Commission.

Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said the back-to-back dates for the applicants’ hearings was planned to prevent them from having to make multiple trips to Las Vegas for hearings. The board and the commission usually meet 15 days apart.

NeoGames’ technology platform will be incorporated into the Caesars and William Hill sports wagering system and currently is being lab tested in advance of a field test.

The NeoGames application is somewhat complicated by the company announcing Saturday that it is being acquired by Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. of Australia for $1.2 billion.

NeoGames will emerge as a wholly owned subsidiary of Aristocrat when the transaction closes in 12 months.

Regulators had no concerns about the company’s licensing request and said the several officers and executives that were questioned for their roles as manufacturers, officers, directors and key employees had exemplary records.

