Italian fashion brand to open store in Strip’s newest hotel-casino

A new luxury retailer is coming to Fontainebleau hotel-casino.

Italian fashion brand Vittorio Borghese is planning to open a 1,100-square-foot store on the Las Vegas Strip hotel’s second floor. The hotel didn’t say when the store would open its doors.

The store, which was designed by Laboratorio di Architettura e Design, will offer a selection of bespoke suits, tailored shirts and other contemporary casual wear and accessories for men. The store also will sell Andrea Ventura Firenze footwear, Valstar Milano outerwear, Smedley handcrafted knitwear and accessories by Andrea D’Amico Bologna.

“Vittorio Borghese is truly a welcome addition to the resort’s retail collection,” Fontainebleau Development Vice President of Corporate Retail Brooke Soffer said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on partnering with true originals, and what Vittorio Borghese brings to the table speaks to the individualistic and refined tastes of our guests, and it reinforces our vision to introduce new fashion and brands to the market, unique to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.”

The new store will join retailers at Fontainebleau, including Chrome Hearts, Missoni, Morris & Co., and Giuseppe Zanotti, among others. The 90,000-square-foot Fontainebleau Las Vegas retail district is located on two levels within the resort.