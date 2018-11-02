Italian marketplace on Las Vegas Strip to hire 500

An Italian marketplace coming to Park MGM plans to hire about 500 people.

A spokesman for MGM Resorts, owner of Park MGM, confirmed the number Friday.

Park MGM and the marketplace, Eataly, will host a job fair Monday at the Presidio Ballroom in the hotel-casino. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and includes positions for cafe, retail and restaurant jobs.

Eataly will offer sit-down dining, casual dining, coffee bars, wine bars, gelato bars and retail when it opens in December.

Park MGM is the former Monte Carlo, rebranded earlier this year.

