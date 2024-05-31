Jackpots worth over $240K hit at Southern Nevada casino

The wins were among several recently across the Las Vegas Valley.

William L., top, and Rick L., both of Kingman, Arizona, won jackpots this past Memorial Day weekend worth nearly $240,000 at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin. (Golden Entertainment Inc.)

A pair of visitors from Kingman, Arizona, enjoyed their Memorial Day weekend across the border, winning jackpots totaling more than $240,000.

William L. won a $168,569 jackpot while playing a $1 bet on a Blazing 7’s slot machine May 24 at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, according to a spokesperson.

On Saturday, Rick L. hit a jackpot worth $76,222 while playing a $1 bet on Blazing 777’s.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting Happy & Prosperous to the north.

Celebrating our lucky guest who just pocketed a cool $12k! Congrats on the win! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gnOkvjf0ts — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) May 21, 2024

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

Local player Arsenio won the Double Progressive Bingo jackpot for $65,374 on May 13.

Boulder Station

“It’s gold, Jerry!”

Hearts afire.

DBL DBL BONUS POKER

Winnings: $20,000 pic.twitter.com/xO6T0sBXtK — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 20, 2024

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu-apalooza!

BAO ZHU ZHAO FU

Winnings: $11,677.15 pic.twitter.com/9l51iewBNY — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 22, 2024

A $3 spin to win.

SUPERLOCK PIGGY BANKIN

Winnings: $13,482.25 pic.twitter.com/up3sEMRZuE — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) May 22, 2024

California

A Triple Stars jackpot for more than $47,000 sets the pace.

Sky's the limit for our jackpot winners!🚀 Congratulations to these lucky guests.💰🎰 pic.twitter.com/NJ67MQnknD — California Hotel & Casino (@thecalcasino) May 18, 2024

Cannery

The floating coins on the right are nice.

Help us congratulate our guest on the $13k win! pic.twitter.com/AvMtZjYz2N — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 17, 2024

Congrats to our guest on the fantastic $10k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/LxzSYtOrid — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 22, 2024

Raising a toast to our guest's sweet $12k victory! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/MI0cdbq0XS — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) May 31, 2024

Durango

Big payback from $4.

Congrats to this lucky winner who won the Bank Buster Grand Jackpot from a $4 bet winning $12,872.19. pic.twitter.com/tdHk6Yb6PG — Durango Casino & Resort (@durangoresortlv) May 21, 2024

Ellis Island

Players celebrate victories on slots and video poker.

Fremont

A club royal flush win sets the pace downtown.

Feeling lucky? Our latest jackpot winners sure were. Congratulations!🤑🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Q7SQNoMhh — Fremont Hotel & Casino (@fremont) May 31, 2024

Four Queens

Congrats, Matthew!

Cheers to Matthew for scoring a Mini Royal Jackpot on Let it Ride and walking away $17,650 richer! 💸 💰 #FourQueens #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/o4MP1TP8Th — Four Queens Hotel & Casino (@4QueensLV) May 29, 2024

Jokers Wild

Eight-spot, it’s a great spot.

Keno fans, check out this incredible win! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/XQID74rkhH — Jokers Wild Casino (@jokerswild) May 22, 2024

The Linq

Big $25 spin to grab this jackpot.

Help us show some love to our recent @CaesarsRewards #jackpot winner of $45,231 playing Dragon Cash in the #HeartofTheStrip 🎰 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER pic.twitter.com/OpQoMdJ4DT — The LINQ (@TheLINQ) May 30, 2024

M Resort

Happiness where you can find it.

It’s a Happy Friday for our lucky $20,000 poker winner! 🤩💸👏 pic.twitter.com/CvjYuJQrLL — M Resort Spa Casino (@MResort) May 17, 2024

Main Street Station

Big checks like Happy Gilmore used to get.

Congratulations on this awesome win, lucky winner!💰🎰 Will you be one of the next winners? pic.twitter.com/VTM5aR4iiJ — Main Street Station Casino, Brewery & Hotel (@mstreetcasino) May 18, 2024

The Orleans

The drums producing a happy beat once again.

Let the positive vibes from this $13,029 DANCING DRUMS JACKPOT power your weekend visit with us! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/JNw2gvjmJh — orleanscasino (@orleanscasino) May 18, 2024

Palms

Dressed for success.

Huge $250 wager pays off.

Paris Las Vegas

Kelley Z. scores big on Lock It Link!

We're green with envy over this huge $130,724 Jackpot Kelley Z. hit playing Lock it Link! Come join the celebration and try your luck for your chance to win big too! 🎰 💰 🍾 🥂 21+ Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/c8D3qvpAl9 — Paris Las Vegas (@ParisVegas) May 29, 2024

Rampart

A $40,000 video poker win sets the pace.

Hurray, David!

🎉 Congrats to Lucky Local David for winning a whopping $53,030 on Dragon Cash this Sunday! 🐉💰 Cheers to all our recent winners lighting up the slot machines. Let's keep the wins rolling! 🎰✨ #JackpotWinner #CasinoFun #BigWin #LuckyWinner #PlayAndWin #CasinoLife #WinnerCircle pic.twitter.com/SaDHCspbMB — Rampart Casino (@RampartCasino) May 29, 2024

Red Rock Casino

That, my friends, is a bingo.

Congrats to the lucky 7pm cashball winner who hit the cashball for $40,000.

Not pictured: the extra $100 they won for their pack pay. pic.twitter.com/dNfjoeh249 — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 18, 2024

A lil’ video keno magic.

It's always a good day when you win a jackpot handpay 🤑 BET: $16

WIN: $36,256 ✨ pic.twitter.com/5W7GejQWlQ — Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa Las Vegas (@redrockcasino) May 23, 2024

Santa Fe Station

Alliteration is a wonderful thing, especially when it’s on a machine that pays out thousands.

A huge congratulations to Joseph from Massachusetts! On the very day he signed up for a Boyd Rewards card, he hit a Royal Flush in Diamonds on this Ultimate Texas Hold'em game, scoring a jackpot of $7,724.62, AND an extra $2,500 from side bets!! pic.twitter.com/yggpu28IjV — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 24, 2024

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Joseph!

A variety of wins in the southeast …

🎉 Big wins at Sam’s Town! 🎰 A huge shoutout to the lucky guest who hit their first jackpot with us, scoring a whopping $10,300 on Super-Hot 7’s in the High Limit Room! pic.twitter.com/ZP1I4oxibT — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 17, 2024

🚨 Exciting news from Billy Joe’s! This guest turned a casual afternoon into a $10,000 payday with a stellar hand of 4 Aces and a 3! 💸 pic.twitter.com/DcC8a2PHL1 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 19, 2024

Happiness is... winning a $15,728 jackpot! A big shoutout to this winner at Sam’s Town on Dragon Link Happy & Prosperous. Ready to chase your happy ending with us? pic.twitter.com/AN0NRk9mV5 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 20, 2024

This lucky guest was playing Triple Double Bonus Poker when they hit 4 4’s with a kicker to win this $10,000 jackpot! pic.twitter.com/4Y7azR5wB6 — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) May 29, 2024

Suncoast

… and west Las Vegas Valley.

We're thrilled to celebrate a massive $14,000 jackpot win in Keno! 7/7 numbers were a perfect match! Feeling lucky? Visit us to find your winning moment! pic.twitter.com/d4tOh9UPVM — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 17, 2024

A $1.50 bet turned into a $11,105 payday for the lucky guest playing this Dragon Link Golden Century machine. pic.twitter.com/YOrMuvtXQ1 — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 18, 2024

🌧️ Congratulations to the lucky winner who made a splash with a whopping $12,370 jackpot on Cash Falls! It’s raining money here at Suncoast, and you could be next to cash in on the downpour. ☂️ pic.twitter.com/ATHLcIjNCp — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 19, 2024

Someone's day got a whole lot brighter! A massive congratulations to the winner of $14,000 on Multi Game Keno for hitting 7/7! Ready to test your luck? pic.twitter.com/04KlLkuD3U — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 20, 2024

The heat was on at Suncoast where the Big Hot Flaming Pots paid out a sizzling $15,467! Who else wants to feel the burn!? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nhRUyEc5Nx — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 21, 2024

These Crazy Chickens are laying more than eggs 🐣 they’re dropping jackpots! 💰 Congrats to our latest winner of the grand progressive jackpot! pic.twitter.com/Rz5CtvoXkN — Suncoast Casino (@suncoastcasino) May 22, 2024

Sunset Station

A $2.50 spins earns the win.

HUFF N' MORE PUFF JACKPOT ALERT💨 💰 CONGRATULATIONS TO THE LUCKY WINNER WHO PLACED A TOTAL BET OF $2.50 AND HIT A $16,447.83 JACKPOT💰 💲 pic.twitter.com/229jvI1GDs — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) May 30, 2024

Treasure Island

Way to go, Robert and David!

Our TI Players Club members are sizzling with jackpot success 🔥 Cheers to Robert B. for winning $21,941.75 on Hot Stuff Wicked Wheel 🍾🎰 #winnerwednesday #lasvegascasino #jackpotwinner #slots #treasureislandlasvegas pic.twitter.com/xETrkTDxkc — Treasure Island (@TIvegas) May 22, 2024

Tuscany

A slots win for more than $18,000 leads the way.

May is filled with winners! Like a few lucky locals, one took home over $5K, and another took home over $18K! 💰 Also a big congratulations to Ali who took home over $10K on her visit and the lucky winner who brought home over $15K! 🎉 #davincirewards #tuscanylv pic.twitter.com/8OqDMzrqRu — Tuscany Suites & Casino (@TuscanyCasino) May 21, 2024

Wildfire Rancho

Way to go, Jeff!

Congrats Jeff on your $12,856.66 win at Wildfire Rancho playing Huff N More Puff. pic.twitter.com/X3bUNl0LTr — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) May 29, 2024

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.