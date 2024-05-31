99°F
Casinos & Gaming

Jackpots worth over $240K hit at Southern Nevada casino

William L., top, and Rick L., both of Kingman, Arizona, won jackpots this past Memorial Day wee ...
William L., top, and Rick L., both of Kingman, Arizona, won jackpots this past Memorial Day weekend worth nearly $240,000 at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin. (Golden Entertainment Inc.)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 31, 2024 - 2:00 pm
 
Updated May 31, 2024 - 2:01 pm

A pair of visitors from Kingman, Arizona, enjoyed their Memorial Day weekend across the border, winning jackpots totaling more than $240,000.

William L. won a $168,569 jackpot while playing a $1 bet on a Blazing 7’s slot machine May 24 at Aquarius Casino Resort in Laughlin, according to a spokesperson.

On Saturday, Rick L. hit a jackpot worth $76,222 while playing a $1 bet on Blazing 777’s.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

Starting Happy & Prosperous to the north.

Arizona Charlie’s Decatur

Local player Arsenio won the Double Progressive Bingo jackpot for $65,374 on May 13.

(Golden Entertainment Inc.)
(Golden Entertainment Inc.)

Boulder Station

“It’s gold, Jerry!”

Hearts afire.

Bao Zhu Zhao Fu-apalooza!

A $3 spin to win.

California

A Triple Stars jackpot for more than $47,000 sets the pace.

Cannery

The floating coins on the right are nice.

Durango

Big payback from $4.

Ellis Island

Players celebrate victories on slots and video poker.

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

(Ellis Island)
(Ellis Island)

Fremont

A club royal flush win sets the pace downtown.

Four Queens

Congrats, Matthew!

Jokers Wild

Eight-spot, it’s a great spot.

The Linq

Big $25 spin to grab this jackpot.

M Resort

Happiness where you can find it.

Main Street Station

Big checks like Happy Gilmore used to get.

The Orleans

The drums producing a happy beat once again.

Palms

Dressed for success.

Huge $250 wager pays off.

Paris Las Vegas

Kelley Z. scores big on Lock It Link!

Rampart

A $40,000 video poker win sets the pace.

Hurray, David!

Red Rock Casino

That, my friends, is a bingo.

A lil’ video keno magic.

Santa Fe Station

Alliteration is a wonderful thing, especially when it’s on a machine that pays out thousands.

Sam’s Town

Way to go, Joseph!

A variety of wins in the southeast …

Suncoast

… and west Las Vegas Valley.

Sunset Station

A $2.50 spins earns the win.

Treasure Island

Way to go, Robert and David!

Tuscany

A slots win for more than $18,000 leads the way.

Wildfire Rancho

Way to go, Jeff!

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

