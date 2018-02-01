January Macau gaming revenue jumps 36 percent, best in 4 years

The Macau gaming industry is off to a blistering start to 2018.

January gross gaming revenue surged 36 percent, the biggest year-over-year jump since 2014, to $3.25 billion, according to data released Thursday from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau. Morgan Stanley forecasts Macau revenue to rise 16 percent for the full year.

Macau has been on a tear for more than a year as VIP players return after a government crackdown on corruption, junket credit flows improve and as Chinese interest in the enclave rises. Gaming revenue rose just 19.1 percent last year.

Macau accounts for more than 70 percent of Wynn Resorts’ earnings and more than 50 percent of earnings for Las Vegas Sands. Wynn shares were up $4.1, 0r 2.5 percent, to $169.70. Las Vegas Sands shares added 62 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $78.14

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

