Jim and Heather Murren presented Woodrow Wilson Award

MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren speaks during the grand opening of T-Mobile Arena Wednesday, April 6, 2016. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Heather Murren co-founded the Nevada Cancer Institute, the first non-profit cancer research and treatment center in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Murren family)

WASHINGTON — Jim and Heather Murren of Las Vegas have been awarded the Woodrow Wilson Award for Corporate Citizenship for business practices and community work.

The couple were scheduled to receive the honor at a dinner and ceremony Wednesday from the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

Jim Murren is chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts International, a company of 77,000 employees with resorts in multiple states, including Nevada. He is the visionary behind CityCenter, the urban resort designation that opened on the Las Vegas Strip in 2009.

Heather Murren is a chartered financial analyst. She co-founded the Nevada Cancer Institute, the first non-profit cancer research and treatment center in Las Vegas.

In 2009, she was appointed by Congress to serve on a federal panel to examine the domestic and global causes of the financial crisis. Heather Murren was appointed in 2016 and served on the White House Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity.