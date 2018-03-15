Judge invalidates shareholder agreement between Steve Wynn, ex-wife

The procedure runs parallel to Wynn Resorts’ surprise move Monday to drop all claims against Steve Wynn’s former business partner Kazuo Okada, ending a six-year legal battle that followed his ouster from Wynn’s board of directors.

Kazuo Okada, left, and Steve Wynn are seen in 2002. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elaine Wynn, philanthropist and cofounder of Wynn Resorts. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County District Court judge has approved an order invalidating a shareholder agreement between former Wynn Resorts Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn and his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn, dismissing any claims she may have had in a case filed by the company against a Japanese businessman.

A filing posted Thursday by the Securities and Exchange Commission says Steve Wynn and Elaine Wynn may sell shares as a result of the order and that they will have no further claims against Aruze USA, a subsidiary of Universal Entertainment Corp., once controlled by Steve Wynn’s former business partner, Kazuo Okada.

Representatives of Okada could not immediately be reached for comment.

