Judge issues interim bargaining order for Station Casinos

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro issues an order at the request of the National Labor Relations Board requiring Station Casinos to conduct meetings within two weeks.

Palace Station photographed on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A U.S. District Court judge has issued a temporary injunction ordering Red Rock Resorts to end efforts to discourage the unionization of six Station Casinos properties and to hold employee meetings explaining the order within two weeks.

The 34-page order, posted Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro, was in response to a petition by Cornele Overstreet, regional director of the National Labor Relations Board. The mandate requires Station Casinos to bargain in good faith with unions.

Culinary Union 226, which has been trying to get union votes scheduled at Station properties for nearly seven years, issued a statement praising the order.

“Red Rock’s grant of benefits likely thwarted the union’s majority status and was so outrageous that it undermined the fairness of future elections,” Navarro’s order says. “The court concludes that (the) petitioner has shown that an interim bargaining order is the only appropriate interim remedy.”

A Red Rock Resorts spokesman said that a statement from the company is forthcoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

