Kaos worker files class action lawsuit against Red Rock Resorts

A former lead cocktail server at Kaos nightclub and dayclub has filed a class action lawsuit against Red Rock Resorts, claiming failure to give her and other staff members 60 days’ notice of their termination.

On Wednesday, Red Rock Resorts executives announced that they’d be shutting down the Palms’ nightclub and dayclub, effective immediately. It had been open less than a year.

That same day, Kaos employees received a letter from management alerting them about the club’s closure.

According to the letter, “all KAOS positions will be eliminated within the next 60 days.”

Team members were given two options moving forward: They could have their position eliminated Friday and receive two weeks’ severance pay in addition to their final paycheck, or work on an on-call basis, in which case they’d have to be available to work at selected events over the next 60 days. Employees were given until 5 p.m. Thursday to make their decisions.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday afternoon, alleges that this goes against the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — or WARN — act, which requires most employers with at least 100 employees provide 60-day notice of mass layoffs.

According to the lawsuit, plaintiff Alyssa Faulstick believes there are “at a minimum, at least 100 other employees” who worked at Kaos and “failed to receive sufficient notice before the respective location was closed and they were laid off.”

A representative from Red Rock said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

