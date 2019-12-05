Kaskade files lawsuit over Kaos closure at Palms

DJ Kaskade has filed a lawsuit against a Red Rock Resorts subsidiary, alleging a breach of contract after the abrupt shutdown of the Palms’ Kaos dayclub and nightclub.

DJ Kaskade performs at the kineticFIELD on the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 9, 2012. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees line up outside of the Palms during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the dayclub and nightclub, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees take in views of the nightclub from the mezzanine during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the dayclub and nightclub at the Palms, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees roam the outdoor area the during the grand opening weekend of Kaos, the dayclub and nightclub at the Palms, in Las Vegas on Friday, April 5, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The artist, whose real name is Ryan Raddon, had agreed to perform at and promote 30 concerts at the Red Rock-owned Palms resort-casino in 2019 and 2020 in exchange for a set amount of money, redacted in the lawsuit. The agreement had half of the performance fees paid in advance.

While Raddon completed each of his scheduled performances during the first nine months of 2019, he alleges that in August, FP Holdings, a limited partnership owned by Red Rock, began “unilaterally canceling” his October performances, claiming they would be renovating the venue.

Kaos was shut down for six weeks, beginning in September, to construct a 70-foot dome that covers 33,000 square feet of space.

Raddon argues FP Holdings “did not respond to, or even acknowledge,” the alternative performance dates he provided, and canceled his Nov. 8 performance one week prior “without cause or justification” or payment for the performance. Raddon said the company did pay for the canceled October performances.

On Nov. 5, Red Rock Resorts CEO Frank Fertitta III announced Kaos would be shut down, effective immediately. The club had only been open seven months. While the club was one of the biggest undertakings of the Palms’ $690 million renovation project, Red Rock ultimately decided the club’s costs weren’t worth it; the company reported a net loss of $26.8 million in the third quarter, down $51.9 million from the same period last year.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, argues the closure left Raddon without a suitable venue to complete his contracted performances, and says he is entitled to all payments due to him under the agreement, plus attorneys’ fees and costs.

Red Rock also faces a lawsuit filed by a lead cocktail server who had worked at Kaos, alleging it failed to give her and other staff members 60 days’ notice of their termination.

