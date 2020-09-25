Keno player hits jackpots on consecutive days, takes home $250K

A keno player at a Laughlin casino struck it rich on consecutive days this week, taking home more than $250,000.

Aquarius hotel-casino. (Golden Entertainment)

The player, from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hit for $112,000 on a $16 bet playing $1 video keno on Monday at the Aquarius hotel-casino, according to a news release.

The player returned to the casino the next day and struck it rich again, hitting a $140,000 jackpot on a $20 bet playing 25 cent video keno.