99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Casinos & Gaming

Keno player hits jackpots on consecutive days, takes home $250K

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 25, 2020 - 2:41 pm
 
Updated September 25, 2020 - 2:50 pm

A Keno player at a Laughlin casino struck it rich on consecutive days this week, taking home more than $250,000.

The player, from Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hit for $112,000 on a $16 bet playing $1 video keno on Monday at the Aquarius hotel-casino, according to a news release.

The player returned to the casino the next day and struck it rich again, hitting a $140,000 jackpot on a $20 bet playing 25 cent video keno.

MOST READ
1
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
Casinos to be fined $435K for violating policies, COVID health regulations
2
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
Slots jackpot hits for nearly $3.8M at Northern Nevada casino
3
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$437K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
4
CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October
CCSD not considering return to classrooms in October
5
Longtime casino insider Sean Higgins dies
Longtime casino insider Sean Higgins dies
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST