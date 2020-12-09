Kentucky visitor celebrates $137K jackpot at Strip casino
He said he plans to pay off some bills and put the rest of his winnings toward a down payment on a new home.
This Kentucky visitor probably doesn’t mind how you pronounce Louisville. Just call him a winner.
Rafael Valentin won $137,505 Monday afternoon with a mega jackpot hit on Blazing 7’s at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman.
Valentin said not only did he pay for his vacation, he also plans to pay off some bills and put the rest of his winnings toward a down payment on a new home.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
One player hit an eight-spot on a Four Card Keno machine for $10,000.
Congrats to our lucky @BConnected Player who won $10,0000 on 4 Card Keno! pic.twitter.com/FxXWC0xzyu
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 7, 2020
Cannery
A slots player connected for $13,755.93 on Mighty Cash Lion Charge.
The Winner's Weekend at Cannery is not slowing down. This time it's a jackpot of $13,755.93 on Mighty Cash Lion Charge! pic.twitter.com/LAkUlRKTKh
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 7, 2020
Fremont
The Blazing 7’s slots machine paid out $10,000 to one anonymous winner.
This lucky guest that wished to remain anonymous turned his visit into a $10,000 payout! pic.twitter.com/d7XSs2kgvp
— Fremont Casino (@fremont) December 3, 2020
Harrah’s
A Wheel of Fortune slots machine player hit for $40,000.
Starting the week off a #winner! Help us congratulate this lucky @Caesars_Rewards guest on their $40K #JACKPOT playing Wheel of Fortune 🤑 🙌 #ComeOutandPlay pic.twitter.com/MLdHLVbBZ6
— Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) December 7, 2020
Treasure Island
Glenn F. won a $28,000 jackpot on a video keno machine.
The @TIPlayersClub #WinnerWednesday is Glenn F. with his $28,000 jackpot! Perfect timing for the holidays! #TIVegasWinner https://t.co/6YeYlV5hoX pic.twitter.com/4E7QkBHUsU
— Treasure Island (@TIvegas) December 2, 2020
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.