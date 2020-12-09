58°F
Casinos & Gaming

Kentucky visitor celebrates $137K jackpot at Strip casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 8, 2020 - 6:18 pm
 
Rafael Valentin of Louisville, Ky., grins under his mask after celebrating his Blazing 7’s jackpot of $137,505 on Monday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)
A Blazing 7’s jackpot of $137,505 is seen Monday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Engtertainment)

This Kentucky visitor probably doesn’t mind how you pronounce Louisville. Just call him a winner.

Rafael Valentin won $137,505 Monday afternoon with a mega jackpot hit on Blazing 7’s at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman.

Valentin said not only did he pay for his vacation, he also plans to pay off some bills and put the rest of his winnings toward a down payment on a new home.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

One player hit an eight-spot on a Four Card Keno machine for $10,000.

Cannery

A slots player connected for $13,755.93 on Mighty Cash Lion Charge.

Fremont

The Blazing 7’s slots machine paid out $10,000 to one anonymous winner.

Harrah’s

A Wheel of Fortune slots machine player hit for $40,000.

Treasure Island

Glenn F. won a $28,000 jackpot on a video keno machine.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

