Kentucky visitor celebrates $137K jackpot at Strip casino

Rafael Valentin of Louisville, Ky., grins under his mask after celebrating his Blazing 7’s jackpot of $137,505 on Monday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

A Blazing 7’s jackpot of $137,505 is seen Monday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Paris Las Vegas. (Caesars Engtertainment)

This Kentucky visitor probably doesn’t mind how you pronounce Louisville. Just call him a winner.

Rafael Valentin won $137,505 Monday afternoon with a mega jackpot hit on Blazing 7’s at Paris Las Vegas, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesman.

Valentin said not only did he pay for his vacation, he also plans to pay off some bills and put the rest of his winnings toward a down payment on a new home.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

One player hit an eight-spot on a Four Card Keno machine for $10,000.

Congrats to our lucky @BConnected Player who won $10,0000 on 4 Card Keno! pic.twitter.com/FxXWC0xzyu — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) December 7, 2020

Cannery

A slots player connected for $13,755.93 on Mighty Cash Lion Charge.

The Winner's Weekend at Cannery is not slowing down. This time it's a jackpot of $13,755.93 on Mighty Cash Lion Charge! pic.twitter.com/LAkUlRKTKh — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) December 7, 2020

Fremont

The Blazing 7’s slots machine paid out $10,000 to one anonymous winner.

This lucky guest that wished to remain anonymous turned his visit into a $10,000 payout! pic.twitter.com/d7XSs2kgvp — Fremont Casino (@fremont) December 3, 2020

Harrah’s

A Wheel of Fortune slots machine player hit for $40,000.

Starting the week off a #winner! Help us congratulate this lucky @Caesars_Rewards guest on their $40K #JACKPOT playing Wheel of Fortune 🤑 🙌 #ComeOutandPlay pic.twitter.com/MLdHLVbBZ6 — Harrah's Las Vegas (@HarrahsVegas) December 7, 2020

Treasure Island

Glenn F. won a $28,000 jackpot on a video keno machine.

