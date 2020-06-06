LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip

One day after Las Vegas casinos reopened, a visitor from California hit a jackpot on the Strip.

A visitor from Los Angeles hit the major progressive jackpot of $670,637 on Let It Ride at Caesars Palacemon Friday, June 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

That’s more like it.

One day after Las Vegas casinos reopened, a visitor from Los Angeles hit Let It Ride’s major progressive jackpot for $670,637 at Caesars Palace, according to a news release.

The guest, who wished to remain anonymous, was dealt a jack, queen and king of spades, and the dealer flipped the ace and 10 of spades to complete the royal flush.

Caesars Palace reopened its doors at 10 a.m. Thursday after being shuttered on March 17 — the first closure in the resort’s 54-year history.

