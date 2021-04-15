Labor board alleges Station Casinos attempted to undermine unions

The National Labor Relations Board has accused Station Casinos of unlawfully using the pandemic to trigger decertification votes, according to a complaint.

Boulder Station casino on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Palace Station photographed on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Labor Relations Board this week accused Station Casinos of unlawfully using the pandemic to undermine unions and trigger employee votes for decertification.

The labor regulatory board issued a complaint against Red Rock Resorts, Inc., Station Holdco LLC, Station Casinos LLC and 10 of their Las Vegas casinos, alleging the companies “engaged in a scheme to use layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine unions representing or seeking to represent their employees,” a release said.

The complaint is another development in the roughly two-decade dispute between Station Casinos and the Culinary union. Employees at some Station properties voted for union representation in recent years, but Station and the Culinary haven’t signed a contract at any of those properties. Employees at Boulder Station and Palace Station in August and September voted to decertify their Culinary union representation.

Those withdrawals, the labor board said this week, were “unlawful” and “based on anti-union petitions that Station Casinos unlawfully encouraged employees to circulate and sign.”

Spokesmen for Red Rock Resorts and Station Casinos didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

The release said Station Casinos didn’t bargain with employee unions prior to making sweeping job changes during and after the casino shutdown last spring. Station laid off, fired, rehired and recalled employees, terminated their recall rights and benefits and implemented new health and safety standards “all without bargaining” with the unions, according to the release.

The gaming company did so “in a selective and discriminatory manner that was calculated to dilute union support among their employees,” according to the board. The board accused the company of pairing the practices with anti-union messaging.

“Specifically, the complaint alleges that Station Casinos suggested to employees that their unions had been negligent in representing them during the COVID-19 pandemic, when, in reality, Station Casinos had unlawfully failed to give the unions timely notice of their unilateral actions and unlawfully failed and refused to bargain about them,” the release said.

During the second quarter of 2020, when casinos across the state were forced to shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19, Red Rock Resorts had a net loss of $118.4 million and a revenue decline of 77.5 percent. Red Rock Resorts initiated mass layoffs in May 2020 after retaining workers through the first two months of the closures, and the company extended medical, dental and vision benefits to all laid-off employees for months afterward. The decertification votes followed.

“The 92-page NLRB complaint is massive and unprecedented. The Culinary Union is still going through the complaint and we will get back to you soon,” Culinary spokeswoman Bethany Khan said in an emailed statement Thursday morning.

A judge will hold a hearing regarding the complaint and issue a decision and recommended order. The labor board will then decide the case.

A labor board representative wants an order for Station Casinos to recognize and bargain with the Local Joint Executive Board (which jointly bargains for Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165); International Union of Operating Engineers; IUOE, Local 501; and International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, District Council 16. Additionally, it seeks the company to reverse its decisions and post a notice to employees explaining their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.